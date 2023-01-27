Quannah Chasinghorse Named Global Ambassador of John Paul Mitchell Systems

Quannah Chasinghorse is the newest face of John Paul Mitchell Systems. The 20-year-old model and activist has been named global ambassador of the hair care brand.

“Paul Mitchell represents so many different things,” said Chasinghorse. “I think one thing that I really relate to is family and the connection with family. They’re a family-owned business and operate like a family.”

Run by chief executive officer Michaeline DeJoria, the company was cofounded in 1980 by DeJoria’s father, chairman of the board John Paul DeJoria, and the late Paul Mitchell. Headquartered in California and found globally in more than 100 countries, it’s the largest privately owned hair care company in the world.

“I just loved her,” said DeJoria of first taking notice of Chasinghorse. “I loved that she is so values-driven, and she really is such a strong force. And she pushes her purpose, and she’s unapologetic. But she does it in a way that’s so grounded and respectful and inclusive and kind. I admired what she was doing, especially in the modeling space, to have a purpose like that and be such a trailblazer and pioneer for her people. I just thought it was very cool, and she’s so beautiful. She just affected me.”

Chasinghorse, who is Native American, has been working to protect and preserve the lands and cultures of Indigenous peoples. As part of the partnership, JPMS will work with a nonprofit to help further the cause, pledging a monetary donation and awareness initiatives throughout the year.

“We’re telling stories,” said Chasinghorse. It’s both to highlight the advocacy work and share her culture and relationship with beauty.

“Our people have such a strong connection to our body, mind and spirit, and our hair is a reflection of that,” she continued. “We have such strong culture, and hair is a really big part of that. And so, to be able to tell that story is really important. And that’s through the Indigenous viewpoint…I know for a fact that a lot of young Native kids, especially Native boys, who grow their hair out get bullied in school. It discourages us from wanting to practice our culture and be proud. It discourages us to connect with our identity and our indigeneity. It’s so important that we are able to carry these things on to the younger generation, because these things are grounding and they bring so much clarity.”

She was picked on as a kid, she said: “For how long my hair was, or the bump on my nose, or how tall and skinny I was…I was able to find my beauty through my voice.”

By working with JPMS, debuting in the brand’s “Iconic Campaign” on Jan. 31, Chasinghorse hopes to reach a different audience: “Our people have been invisibilized, have been going through and still are going through historical erasure, inaccuracies and stereotypes. So, to be able to work with a brand that is genuine and wants to make it authentic to who we are, it feels really good…Every time I’ve worked with them, I felt like family. They treated me so good, made sure I felt respected, seen, heard. They uplifted me, my voice in so many different ways.”

“We get to amplify each other’s message,” said DeJoria. “Our brand values are so similar, which is to be yourself, push boundaries, embrace your beauty, stand up for things you believe in.”