Sculptural Hair Topped Off Couture Looks

From Armani Privé to Giambattista Valli, Fendi and Charles de Vilmorin, models sported sculptural hairstyles that framed faces in artful ways.

At Armani Privé, wisps of hair often fanned across models’ foreheads.

“The inspiration for the hairstyle came from looking at the collection with Mr. Armani and Giorgio Armani’s style department,” said Roberta Bellazzi. “The main inspiration was the roses. The rose has always been a fundamental element of my professional growth — it is a symbol of elegance and femininity. It’s also a distinctive symbol of Aldo Coppola, the company I work for, since the brand’s inception.”

She began by focusing on the shape of models’ faces, starting with their foreheads and profiles, respecting the proportions.

“Each hairstyle had a different touch, as the roses [on top] were created by observing the proportions, hair color and texture of the hair,” said Bellazzi, referring to the sculptural hair creations. “In this way, the result was different and unique on each model.

“The roses looked like small sculptures because we used a product that made them very shiny,” she continued. “They came in different sizes, from a rosebud to bigger, open roses. The rose was a contributing element — the whole show was an explosion of roses and elegance.”

Models’ hair was sculpted at Gaurav Gupta and Jisoo Baik, as well.

Dramatic hair ornaments were on display on some couture catwalks, including Iris van Herpen, Jean Paul Gaultier by Julien Dossena and Valentino for fall 2023.