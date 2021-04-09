If you consider yourself a fan of Dyson hair tools, you’re in luck. While these high-tech designs typically sell for upward of $300, both the Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener are up to 20% off as part of Sephora’s Spring Sale Event. And just in time for Mother’s Day, you can also nab the tools in gift set options at marked down prices.

Although the Airwrap dryer sold out quickly, select Airwrap attachments are part of the promotion and still available to purchase for those who’ve been able to secure the buzzy tool.

To take advantage of the deals, simply use code OMGSpring at checkout (specific discounts for each product will show when you apply the code).

Right now, only Rouge members have access to the sale, but it will open up to VIB members on April 13 and Beauty Insiders on April 15. Even if you’re not already a Sephora member (which includes these three tier levels, each determined by how much you spend), it’s easy and free to sign up. Plus, becoming a Sephora member enables you to earn discounts and rewards with every purchase made, so you can nab future savings and free goodies.

To make the deals even sweeter, all customers get free shipping when they also use code Freeship.

You May Also Like

The Sephora Spring Sale will last until April 19, with Dyson deals ongoing while supplies last.

View Gallery Related Gallery Photos of Vivienne Westwood’s Career From the Fairchild Fashion Archives

Ahead, shop some of our favorite Dyson products currently marked down, and head to Sephora.com to see all the amazing discounts.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Featuring a powerful V9 motor and Intelligent Heat Control technology — which measures the air temperature over 40 times a second — the award-winning Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to dry hair fast while protecting it from extreme heat damage to leave it feeling soft, shiny and frizz-free. Since it’s a bladeless design, you don’t have to worry about your hair painfully getting stuck in the back of the dryer. Plus, the lightweight and nearly noiseless style comes with three magnetic attachments, including a styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle and diffuser attachment, so you can easily switch up your look or style your specific hair type.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $399 (on sale with code) Buy Now

Dyson Small Firm Brush Attachment

For glamorous, pin-straight locks, Dyson’s Small Firm Brush Attachment is a must. Compatible with any Dyson Airwray kit, it directs the airflow of the dryer to smooth out kinks while reducing frizz and flyaways.

Dyson Small Firm Brush Attachment $39 (on sale with code) Buy Now