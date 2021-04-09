If you consider yourself a fan of Dyson hair tools, you’re in luck. While these high-tech designs typically sell for upward of $300, both the Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener are up to 20% off as part of Sephora’s Spring Sale Event. And just in time for Mother’s Day, you can also nab the tools in gift set options at marked down prices.
Although the Airwrap dryer sold out quickly, select Airwrap attachments are part of the promotion and still available to purchase for those who’ve been able to secure the buzzy tool.
To take advantage of the deals, simply use code OMGSpring at checkout (specific discounts for each product will show when you apply the code).
Right now, only Rouge members have access to the sale, but it will open up to VIB members on April 13 and Beauty Insiders on April 15. Even if you’re not already a Sephora member (which includes these three tier levels, each determined by how much you spend), it’s easy and free to sign up. Plus, becoming a Sephora member enables you to earn discounts and rewards with every purchase made, so you can nab future savings and free goodies.
To make the deals even sweeter, all customers get free shipping when they also use code Freeship.
The Sephora Spring Sale will last until April 19, with Dyson deals ongoing while supplies last.
Ahead, shop some of our favorite Dyson products currently marked down, and head to Sephora.com to see all the amazing discounts.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Featuring a powerful V9 motor and Intelligent Heat Control technology — which measures the air temperature over 40 times a second — the award-winning Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to dry hair fast while protecting it from extreme heat damage to leave it feeling soft, shiny and frizz-free. Since it’s a bladeless design, you don’t have to worry about your hair painfully getting stuck in the back of the dryer. Plus, the lightweight and nearly noiseless style comes with three magnetic attachments, including a styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle and diffuser attachment, so you can easily switch up your look or style your specific hair type.
Dyson Small Firm Brush Attachment
For glamorous, pin-straight locks, Dyson’s Small Firm Brush Attachment is a must. Compatible with any Dyson Airwray kit, it directs the airflow of the dryer to smooth out kinks while reducing frizz and flyaways.
Dyson Airwrap Small Volumizing Brush Attachment
Conversely, if you want to add volume to your look, try Dyson’s Airwrap Small Volumizing Brush Attachment. Great for all hair types, whether you have flat, straight locks or desire to add more definition to your curls, the attachment is designed to direct air into the strands of hair, while its bristles shape the hair as it dries. This attachment is also compatible with AirWrap kits.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Manganese copper alloy plates in Dyson’s Corrale Hair Straightener allow for better thermal conduction and grip on hair, so you can more easily style while minimizing frizz and breakage. It comes with three precise heat settings (330°F, 365°F and 410°F) as well as Intelligent Heat Control technology, which automatically controls the temperature based on the thickness, texture and length of your hair for optimal styling results. Its cordless design also means you can use it anywhere.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Limited-Edition Gift Set
In addition to featuring the Corrale hair straightener, Dyson’s Corrale Hair Straightener Limited-Edition Gift Set comes with a Dyson-designed paddle brush and detangling comb for an all-in-one styling kit at your fingertips. What’s more, it includes a heat-resistant pouch for storing the tools at home or in your suitcase during travel.
Dyson Supersonic Wide-tooth Comb Attachment
Looking to tame curly locks or textured hair? Dyson’s Supersonic Wide-tooth Comb Attachment is the perfect solution. Compatible with Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer, the wide-tooth comb helps shape and lengthen hair as it dries.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Set
Another great set for mom or other loved ones in your life, Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Set offers added styling tools including a Dyson-designed 1.4-inch vented round brush and detangling comb. We also love that this kit comes with a fuscia-colored version of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (with the round brush matching it) that will add a pop of color to your beauty drawer.
Dyson Supersonic Gentle Air Attachment
Those with fine or sensitive scalps will appreciate Dyson’s Supersonic Gentle Air Attachment, which is made to diffuse the air to create a gentle, cooler airflow while drying hair fast. This one is compatible with Dyson’s Supersonic dryer.
Dyson Small Smoothing Brush Attachment
Dyson’s Small Smoothing Brush Attachment connects to any Airwrap kit and is engineered to smooth and style shorter hair and bangs. The unit adjusts the airflow to follow the direction of the brush, while its shorter width allows bristles to get closer to the root for sleek, precise results.