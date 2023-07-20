Tia Mowry and Ally Love Share the Stories Behind Their Hair

During a celebratory dinner cohosted by WWD and Amyris at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi for Tia Mowry’s 4U hair care line, the founder (slash actress and lifestyle influencer) sat down with Ally Love, designer and president of 4U by Tia, for a conversation about the story behind the brand.

Notably, Mowry is one of the first Black women to launch a hair care line at Walmart. The line’s products are created with Amyris, the science-backed biotech company and beauty manufacturer, and are clinically proven to enhance curls with moisture without weighing them down. Mowry speaks highly of the partnership that she has with Amyris, which she describes as being very hands-on as time is given to understanding the importance of natural, clean ingredients.

Both Mowry and Love shared that the relationship they have had with their hair has not always been a positive one, citing lack of representation as a major factor. With 4U by Tia, the women are filling a void in the market by championing consumers to have a better relationship with their authenticity when it comes to hair and showing the beauty of natural hair.

Today, Love said her hair is her best accessory.

Importantly, Mowry expressed that curly hair is something that people have their whole lives and in her work with 4U by Tia she wants there to be an ongoing conversation ­— one that lives every day, not just during Black History Month.

Looking ahead, Love said she will keep going deep to refine her craft and have meaningful conversations. As the brand grows, Mowry is looking to make the brand even more accessible and tangible to everyone who would benefit from the line. “I’m all about inspiring, encouraging and just providing,” said Mowry.

Watch the full conversation here: