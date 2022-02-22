TikTok Star Emma Brooks Named Brand Ambassador for Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty

John Paul Mitchell Systems has a new brand ambassador for its “clean” hair line: Emma Brooks.

“I knew working with Paul Mitchell was going to be a unique and different experience because I’ve been a loyal user of JPMS products since I was 14,” the 19-year-old influencer, who counts 3.6 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram, said in a statement to WWD.

“I am a true and genuine fan of the brand,” she continued. “I used to have such fine, long hair in high school and when I first got highlights, my hair was a disaster. I had just started preparing to compete in Miss Teen Louisiana and my coach recommended me to Jim Compton, who owned a local Paul Mitchell hair salon. I went to him for years and he taught me everything I needed to know about my hair and how to take care of it. I was only using Paul Mitchell and it truly saved my hair. I have always been one of Paul Mitchell’s biggest fans, so when I was given the opportunity to work with them it felt so natural and genuine. I only like to work with companies I truly believe in and this one exceeds every expectation I could ever have for an ideal partnership.”

For the beauty brand, the collaboration is an opportunity to attract Gen Zers.

You May Also Like

“Clean and efficacious products are a top priority for this younger generation,” said Michaeline DeJoria, vice chairman of the professional hair care company.

John Paul Mitchell Systems was cofounded in 1980 by DeJoria’s father and chairman of the board John Paul DeJoria, alongside the late Paul Mitchell. Headquartered in California and found globally in more than 100 countries, it’s the largest privately owned hair care company in the world.

It was in late 2020 that the brand introduced the “clean” line, Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty, available at paulmitchell.com, Ulta Beauty and Amazon. Brooks is its first ambassador.

“I see and know this firsthand from the two pre-teens I have living under my roof,” DeJoria continued. “Paul Mitchell is a legacy brand long celebrated for being high quality and a pioneer in cruelty-free, but this new extension into the clean space takes Paul Mitchell to the next level and really opens opportunities to connect with younger consumers organically. Emma completely embodies the personality and priority of this brand, and she has such an authentic voice and spirit. She is a rising digital star and dominates TikTok, a unique platform amongst its social competitors. We are excited for her to help us tell our story to these new, young, and vibrant consumers that are hungry for what clean beauty can offer.”