Alix Earle, Jonathan Monroe Among Fastest-growing Beauty Influencers of 2022

The rapid evolution of the influencer continues.

Data from social media management platform Dash Hudson shows that in 2022, Instagram’s brightest rising stars primarily consisted of already-popular TikTok creators, whose Instagram presences were simply catching up to the former.

TikTok’s prevailing stripped-down style of content has also crept onto Instagram, as is reflected by Melodie Perez, or @diaryoftroubledskin’s sizable momentum, which was fueled in part by her documentation of her Accutane journey at the start of the year.

“Even in the case of Alix Earle, who maybe looks like an O.G. Instagram influencer, she doesn’t act like that — her videos are very authentic, you’re often getting ready with her,” said Kate Archibald, chief marketing officer at Dash Hudson, of the fledgling Gen Z “It” girl, who captivated social media during her December breakup with MLB player Tyler Wade, and has skyrocketed in popularity since.

Here, the beauty influencers with the highest Instagram following growth rates in 2022, per Dash Hudson.