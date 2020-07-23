Less than a year after launch, skin-care brand HoliFrog will be heading to HSN later this month.

The brand, which debuted with four cleansers and is built around a situational approach cleansing, will appear on two shows with cofounder Emily Parr on July 29. For the launch, Parr will be discussing the Sunapee Sacred-C Vitamin C Brightening Powder Wash at 7 a.m., and the Como Popp-E Renewal Scrubby Wash at 9 p.m. The prices are $44 and $40, respectively.

Parr sees the opportunity to talk through her product lineup personally as an advantage. “HoliFrog is all cleansers, and that is a difficult story for a retailer to tell for you. When all you have is cleansers, and all you have in the store, it’s very difficult for a sales rep to talk about our philosophy towards cleansing,” she said. “HSN is the only wholesale vertical that’s a megaphone for your brand, and people are hearing it directly from you.”

Parr also wanted to reach beyond the brand’s core Millennial beauty junkie to the broader range of customers that HSN provides. “When I conceptualized HoliFrog, I wanted it to look cool and bright, and I wanted someone like my 61-year-old mom to feel like the brand is special,” she said, noting that HoliFrog’s average direct-to-consumer customer is between 18 and 34 years old.

HoliFrog is currently distributed in the likes of Dermstore and Net-a-porter, and will also be carried by Nordstrom, appearing in nine doors and online, later this year. Parr has also been focused on growing HoliFrog’s own channel with an emphasis on e-mail marketing and communication, especially with mass closures of brick-and-mortar stores this year.

Despite an overall decline in beauty sales, Parr said the brand is on track to meet or exceed its first-year wholesale sales projection of $1 million. She added that the brand has also not required funding since launch, and that she hopes to expand beyond the cleanser category later this year.

But not all things have gone according to plan, and the coronavirus pandemic has required the brand to make a few pivots. “It’s changed our strategy in that we can’t go pitching ourselves to new retailers now, so not many of them are interested in taking on new brands,” Parr said. “The one thing that COVID-19 has taught us all, the gap is closing in the beauty retail space. There are now two huge brick-and-mortar retailers, and that’s the only missing piece for us right now.”

