The 2022 Top 100: A Quick Look at Beauty’s Biggest Companies

A wild ride.

Beauty’s roller-coaster ride continued in 2022, painting a picture in mixed media for the world’s leading cosmetics players, as demonstrated by the 2022 WWD Beauty Inc Top 100.

As business rebounded in most of the world, none could have predicted the impact on the market of the extensive pandemic-related disruption in China that dinted sales for players both international and local, as well as the inflationary effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But all players were not impacted equally. Nearly two-thirds of the companies in this year’s ranking, 67 percent, saw their sales increase year-on-year, while 29 percent saw sales declines. Although most companies saw sales gains, total sales for all 100 companies actually declined slightly, to $232.74 billion, a 1 percent drop year-on-year, testament to significant variations in performance among the world’s beauty leaders. L’Oréal accounted for 17.3 percent of total sales — its share of the Top 100 inching up 1.1 percentage point, similar to its gains in the prior two years. The top 10 companies overall generated sales of $139.18 billion, or 59 percent of total Top 100 revenues, roughly stable year-on-year.

To present a snapshot of what’s been going on in beauty over the past year, we took a closer look at some of the trends that stood out among the top 100 beauty players of 2022: