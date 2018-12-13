Sales for eye treatments increased 15 percent in the prestige market year-to-date from January to September, to $333.4 million, according to NPD. The momentum is expected to continue with a slew of innovation featuring new formats and potent blends of plant-based ingredients. Here, 10 of the most innovative eye treatments launching in the first quarter next year.
Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Patches, $22 for six.
These gel patches are said to de-puff and brighten thanks to a combination of caffeine, seawater and aloe.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Eye Serum, $19.97.
Hyaluronic acid and antioxidants combat environmental aggressors and leave behind soft skin.
Lancôme Absolue Revitalizing Eye Serum, $135.
Extracts of rose and linseed hydrate the skin while diminishing dark circles.
Pixi Collagen Eye Serum, $24.
Acacia collagen and hyaluronic acid work to plump and firm the skin.
Olay Brightening Eye Cream, $24.99.
Vitamins B3, B5, C and E help illuminate the skin and even tone.
Yves Saint Laurent Beauté La Créme Eye, $205.
With saffron, caffeine and argan oil, this is formulated to add radiance while plumping the skin.
Fresh Black Tea Firming Eye Serum, $72.
A blend of kombucha, black tea, blackberry leaf extract and lychee seed give this serum illuminating and firming properties.
Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment, $75.
Criste marine, a retinol-like active, is combined with iris florentina to help smooth and de-puff the under-eye region.
L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Eye Gel, $24.99.
With a honeycomb stick rollerball, this product is infused with manuka honey, calcium and antioxidants to reduce dark circles and puffiness.
Clarins Extra-Firming Eye, $64.
Kangaroo flower, caffeine and almond oil work to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and brighten the area.