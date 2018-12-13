Sales for eye treatments increased 15 percent in the prestige market year-to-date from January to September, to $333.4 million, according to NPD. The momentum is expected to continue with a slew of innovation featuring new formats and potent blends of plant-based ingredients. Here, 10 of the most innovative eye treatments launching in the first quarter next year.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Patches, $22 for six.

These gel patches are said to de-puff and brighten thanks to a combination of caffeine, seawater and aloe.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Eye Serum, $19.97.

Hyaluronic acid and antioxidants combat environmental aggressors and leave behind soft skin.

Lancôme Absolue Revitalizing Eye Serum, $135.

Extracts of rose and linseed hydrate the skin while diminishing dark circles.

Pixi Collagen Eye Serum, $24.

Acacia collagen and hyaluronic acid work to plump and firm the skin.

Olay Brightening Eye Cream, $24.99.

Vitamins B3, B5, C and E help illuminate the skin and even tone.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté La Créme Eye, $205.

With saffron, caffeine and argan oil, this is formulated to add radiance while plumping the skin.

Fresh Black Tea Firming Eye Serum, $72.

A blend of kombucha, black tea, blackberry leaf extract and lychee seed give this serum illuminating and firming properties.

Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment, $75.

Criste marine, a retinol-like active, is combined with iris florentina to help smooth and de-puff the under-eye region.

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Manuka Honey Eye Gel, $24.99.

With a honeycomb stick rollerball, this product is infused with manuka honey, calcium and antioxidants to reduce dark circles and puffiness.

Clarins Extra-Firming Eye, $64.

Kangaroo flower, caffeine and almond oil work to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and brighten the area.