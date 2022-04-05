Beauty brands are expanding their offerings in April 2022 with a lengthy list of new product launches across skin care, hair care, makeup and fragrance.

In the makeup category, bold colors are continuing to reign as brands like Make Up For Ever, Patrick Ta Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, One/Size and others are introducing new eyeliners, eye shadow palettes and cheek products.

The skin care category is seeing the introduction of some innovative products this month. This includes Sunday Riley’s new CEO Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream, which leverages the same brightening benefits as the brand’s bestselling CEO collection, as well as Cocokind’s Turmeric Illuminating Solution, which is a leave-on exfoliant.

Several beauty brand are also releasing rose-scented candles this month, including Megababe, which is turning its bestselling deodorant smell into a candle, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian, which is adding a new floral candle to its lineup.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the best new beauty products to try out in April 2022. Read on for more.

Act+Acre Cold-Pressed Hair Oil

Purchase for $48 on Actandacre.com

Act+Acre’s Cold-Pressed Hair Oil Courtesy

This hair oil is blended with argan oil, meadowfoam seed oil and squalene to repair dry and damaged fair, smooth frizz and treat split ends.

Alpyn Beauty Willow & Sweet Agave Plumping Lip Mask

Purchase for $28 at Alpynbeauty.com or at Credo Beauty

Alpyn Beauty’s Willow & Sweet Agave Plumping Lip Mask Courtesy

This lip mask is made with sweet agave leaf and hyaluronic acid to exfoliate and smooth the lips while plumping and hydrating.

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Extreme Precision Liner



Purchase for $24 at Benefitcosmetics.com or at Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real Extreme Precision Liner Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics’ new eyeliner has a 0.1mm tapered brush-tip applicator that’s meant for a more precise application process. The product comes in black and brown.

Boscia Cica Soothing All-Over Body Cream



Purchase for $20 at Boscia.com

Boscia Cica Soothing All-Over Body Cream Courtesy

This face and body cream is formulated with centella asiatica, ginger root extract and ceramides to deeply hydrate and treat flakiness.

Byredo De Los Santos Eau de Parfum



Purchase for $270 Byredo.com

Byredo De Los Santos Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Bohman & Sjöstrand Ab

Byredo’s new earthy fragrance is blended with musk, sage, amber and iris root.

Cocokind Turmeric Illuminating Solution



Purchase for $24 at Cocokind.com

Cocokind Turmeric Illuminating Solution Courtesy

This leave-on exfoliant is made with turmeric, oat extract and a blend of mandelic, pure hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid to gently exfoliate the skin and leave a radiant glow.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Italian Love Pour Femme Eau de Toilette



Purchase for $110 at Sephora or Ulta Beauty

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Italian Love Pour Femme Eau de Toilette Courtesy

This fragrance is blended with notes of Granny Smith apple, Calabrian lemon, jasmine sambac, white rose and amber.

Fekkai Prep and Prime Mist



Purchase for $26 Fekkai.com or at Ulta Beauty

Fekkai Prep and Prime Mist Courtesy

This hair primer is made with argan oil, coconut oil, plant-derived proteins and other natural ingredients that are meant to make the hair shiny and smooth.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Face + Eye Bronzer & Highlighter Palette

Purchase for $48 at Fentybeauty.com or at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Face + Eye Bronzer & Highlighter Palette Courtesy

Fenty Beauty’s new limited-edition palette offers seven shades for highlighting and bronzing that are meant to work on any skin tone.

Herbivore Moon Fruit Serum



Purchase for $60 on Herbivorebotanicals.com

Herbivore Moon Fruit Serum Courtesy

This plant-based retinol is said to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while addressing firmness, acne and uneven texture.

JinSoon Flower Art Series



Purchase for $12 at Jinsoon.com

JinSoon Flower Art Series Courtesy

JinSoon is releasing its second sticker series, this time with stickers depicting images of flowers, butterflies and greenery.

Jo Malone London Rodin Olio Lusso Jasmine & Neroli Luxury Face Oil



Purchase for $96 at Jomalone.com or at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman

Jo Malone London Rodin Olio Lusso Jasmine & Neroli Luxury Face Oil Courtesy

The two beauty brands are teaming up to fuse luxury fragrance and skin care in this limited-edition collection. The collection includes this face oil, which is made with primrose and rose seed oils to deeply replenish and soften the skin.

Kaja Whipped Dream



Purchase for $21 at Kajabeauty.com or at Sephora

Kaja Whipped Dream Courtesy

Kaja recently introduced a two-in-one eye shadow and blush product that comes in four shades.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris À la Rose Candle



Purchase for $85 at Neiman Marcus

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris À la Rose Candle Courtesy

This rose-scented candle is made with notes of sweet pea accord, Damascena rose oil, violet flower accord and magnolia blossom.

Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Color Ink



Purchase for $26 at Makeupforever.com or at Sephora

Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Color Ink Courtesy

This 24-hour waterproof liquid eyeliner comes in nine dark and colorful shades and comes with an ultra-precise applicator tip.

Matrix Instacure Anti-Breakage Porosity Spray



Purchase for $22 at Matrix.com or at Ulta Beauty

Matrix Instacure Anti-Breakage Porosity Spray Courtesy

This hair spray is said to fill in porous strands, reduce the appearance of split ends, control frizz and static.

Megababe Rosy Pits Candle



Purchase for $34 at Megababebeauty.com

Megababe Rosy Pits Candle Courtesy

Megababe is turning its bestselling deodorant scent into a candle, which is housed in a light pink glass and has a 50-hour burn time.

Nēmah Nipple + Lip Balm

Purchase for $24 at Nemah.com

Nēmah’s Nipple + Lip Balm Courtesy

This hybrid balm is made with botanical extracts like jojoba oil, calendula and mango butter to heal dry skin.

Nudestix Nudies Bloom



Purchase for $34 at Nudestix.com

Nude Stix Nudies Bloom Courtesy

Nudestix’s investor and collaborator, model and influencer Olivia Ponton, partnered with the brand to create her own shade of the bestselling Nudies Bloom allover color stick. The orange-pink hue can be used as a blush, lipstick or eye shadow.

One Size Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio



Purchase for $36 at OneSizeBeauty.com or at Sephora

One/Size Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Courtesy

Patrick Starrr is adding a new blush product to his makeup line, which offers three versatile shades in a compact that are meant to create a blurring, three-dimensional look. The product comes in six colorways.

Patrick Ta Major Dimensions II Eyeshadow Palette



Purchase for $68 at PatrickTa.com or at Sephora

Patrick Ta Beauty Major Dimensions II Eyeshadow Palette Courtesy

Makeup artist Patrick Ta is introducing a new eye shadow palette to his line. The palette has a range of 12 neutral pink and brown shades that come in matte and shimmery textures.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen



Purchase for $29 at Rarebeauty.com or at Sephora

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen Courtesy

Rare Beauty has released a tinted moisturizer that offers light-to-medium coverage and comes in 24 shades. The product is made with the brand’s signature botanical blend of lotus, gardenia and white water lily as well as vitamin E.

Selfless by Hyram Peptide Q10 & Ginger Daily Defense Antioxidant Serum



Purchase for $16 at Selflessbyhyram.com

Selfless by Hyram Peptide Q10 & Ginger Daily Defense Antioxidant Serum Courtesy

TikTok beauty influencer Hyram Yarbro is releasing his brand’s first new product since launching in Sephora last June. This antioxidant serum is meant to strengthen the skin’s defense system while reducing damage caused by air pollutants, free radicals and sun exposure.

Sunday Riley CEO Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream



Purchase for $65 at Sundayriley.com or at Sephora

Sunday Riley CEO Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream Courtesy

This vitamin C cream is said to help maintain a glowing complexion while delivering lasting hydration.

