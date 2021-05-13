Becca Cosmetics is shuttering operations come September, but beauty fans can still grab up some of the brand’s bestselling products before it leaves the market.

The Estée Lauder-owned company confirmed to WWD in February that it would be closing as of September. The closure comes as part of the conglomerate’s Post-COVID Business Acceleration program, which also includes shutting down underperforming retail stores and counters in travel retail in Latin America. The brand’s sales were declining before the pandemic and have since worsened.

With just a few months before Becca Cosmetics closes for good, the brand’s bestselling products are still on the market. Here, WWD breaks down how to buy Becca’s bestsellers before September.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighters

Becca is best known for its complexion products, namely its highlighters. The brand recently restocked all eight shades of its Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, including its most popular Champagne Pop color, on its website. The products are also still available at Ulta Beauty and Sephora and retail for $38 for a full-size product and $22 for a mini.

Becca Undereye Brightening Corrector

Becca’s Undereye Brightening Corrector went viral on TikTok earlier this year when users shared videos using the product to cover their dark circles. The brand has restocked the light-to-medium shade on its website and will be restocking the medium-to-dark shade next week, which is still available on Sephora’s website. The product retails for $32.

Becca First Light Priming Filter Instant Complexion Refresh

Becca’s brightening primer has been a favorite among the brand’s consumers since it was released. The product is infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and a cool light technology that is said to refresh, moisturize and brighten the skin. The primer is available for $39 on Becca’s website and at Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

Becca Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation

Becca’s full coverage foundation is currently half off at $22 on the brand’s website. The product comes in 42 shades and is said to offer a breathable and natural finish.

Becca Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter

Another popular Becca complexion product, the Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter can be used on the face and body and comes in five shades. The product retails for $38 and is available on Becca’s website and at Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love

Becca’s Ultimate Lipstick Love is half price at $12 on the brand’s website. The lipstick comes in a wide range of shades, including nude, brown, red, pink and berry hues.

Becca Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder

Becca’s setting powder is meant to refresh the skin while providing all-day moisture. The product retails for $39 and is available on the brand’s website and at Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

Becca Zero No Pigment Virtual Foundation

Becca’s skin care and makeup hybrid product is said to hydrate the skin while offering a matte finish. The product retails for $36 on Becca’s website, Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

Becca Anti-Fatigue Under Eye Primer

Becca’s Anti-Fatigue Under Eye Primer is blended with vitamin E to nourish and brighten the skin to reduce the appearance of dark circles. The product is priced at $32 and is available on Becca’s website, Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

