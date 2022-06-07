This month, an abundance of beauty brands are expanding their array of products, with some tailoring to the warmer temperatures ahead.

With the assumption many will be basking under the sun this summer, brands are launching skin care and makeup essentials such as sunscreen and highlighter, including favorites like Supergoop and Beautyblender.

Celebrity beauty brands are also adding more to their product lines. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, for one, is adding a hydrating lip stain.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the best new beauty products to try out in June 2022. Scroll on for more.

Solawave Bye Acne

Purchase for $79 at Mysolawave.com

Solawave Bye Acne Courtesy

The handheld device is meant to tackle acne anytime and anywhere, harnessing the benefits of both red and blue light therapy to kill the bacteria living on the surface of your skin and prevent future breakouts.

Additionally, all throughout June, the brand, which is LGBTQ-owned, will donate $25,000 of the sales from the Bye Acne device in the periwinkle colorway to True Colors United and FOLX Heart HRT Care Fund.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

Purchase for $24 at Fentybeauty.com or Sephora and Ulta

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain Courtesy

Available in four shades, the lip stain provides sheer-to-medium coverage and a lightweight wear with glossy finish, made with an oil-in-water innovation and squalene to help moisture and condition lips.

Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture 3-in-1 Leave-In Spray

Purchase for $24 at Briogeo.com or Sephora

Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture 3-in-1 Leave-In Spray Courtesy

The three-in-one moisture spray is formulated with fruit extracts and seed butters and is meant to help detangle, condition and protect hair against UV rays.

Kjaer Weis Beautiful Tint

Purchase for $45 at Kjaerweis.com

Kjaer Weis Beautiful Tint Courtesy

As a combination of skin care and makeup, the skin tint provides lightweight, natural coverage that aims to both deeply hydrate and smooth fine lines and wrinkles while also improving the skin’s texture and appearance over time. Its formula includes ingredients such as hazelnut extract, cocoa butter and moringa oil.

Supergoop! Play x ‘Minions’

Purchase for $22 at Supergoop.com

Supergoop! Play x ‘Minions’ Courtesy

The bestselling sunscreen brand has teamed with the popular “Minions” movie, a spin-off of the “Despicable Me” franchise, for a limited-edition line of its Play Everyday Lotion product with SPF 50 ahead of the upcoming film “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Saint Jane Luxury Sun Ritual

Purchase for $38 at Saintjanebeauty.com

Saint Jane Luxury Sun Ritual Courtesy

Inspired by flower petals’ resilience against hotter temperatures, the sunscreen is infused with antioxidant-rich blooms such as hibiscus, desert rose and jasmine to deliver a deep moisture and invisible finish.

Benefit Floratint Lip + Cheek Tint

Purchase for $18 at Benefitcosmetics.com or sephora.com

Benefit Floratint Lip + Cheek Tint Courtesy

The two-in-one product is the newest addition to the company’s popular tint line. In the shade “Desert Rose,” the Floratint is meant to be longwearing, smudge-proof and easy to apply.

Dae Hibiscus Wave Spray

Purchase for $26 at Daehair.com or sephora.com

Dae Hibiscus Wave Spray Karin Dailey

This lightweight spray is perfect to create textured waves, with a formula rich in nutrients such as hibiscus flower and prickly pear seed oil that leaves the hair weightless, shiny and residue-free.

Beautyblender Magic Fit Creamy Bronzer & Highlighter Duo

Purchase for $32 at Beautyblender.com and Sephora

Beautyblender Magic Fit Creamy Bronzer & Highlighter Duo Courtesy

Available in four different shades, the set includes a matte bronzer meant to help smooth and blur skin with its velvety texture formula while the gel-cream highlighter is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for a radiant finish.

Joah Beauty Liquid Rays Highlighter

Purchase for $11.99 at Joahbeauty.com

Joah Beauty Liquid Rays Highlighter Courtesy

The weightless and dewy formula is meant to last all day with no fading or creasing, formulated without parabens, nuts or formaldehyde. The highlighter is available in two shades: Pink Dawn and Golden Hour.

