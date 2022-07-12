A number of beauty brands are expanding their array of products for the summer.

Bestselling lines such as Nudestix are adding to their range of blushes, while ColourPop Cosmetics is launching new lip products, including lipsticks in collaboration with Disney. Additionally, TikTok-viral sensation Youth to the People launched another moisturizing cream.

Celebrity beauty brands are also expanding their lines. DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra, for one, launched an Eye Play product of jeweled stickers for the eyes.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the best new beauty products to try out in July 2022. Scroll on for more.

SimiHaze Beauty Eye Play Angel Pack

Purchase for $38 at Simihazebeauty.com

SimiHaze Beauty Eye Play Angel Pack Courtesy

In honor of the beauty brand’s one-year anniversary, Simi and Haze Khadra released another Eye Play. The pack features three exquisite crystal clusters in light pink and sky blue that can be placed anywhere on the eyelid and brow.

Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream

Purchase for $64 at Youthtothepeople.com and Sephora

Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream Luc Robitaille

The first-of-its-kind moisture cream is formulated with polypeptide-121, ceramides, tetrapeptides and plant proteins, and aims to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and visibly firm and support the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Mermade Hair Style Wand

Purchase for $125 at Mermadehair.com

Mermade Hair Style Wand Courtesy

The styling tool comes with three detachable heads, including a 25mm curling tong, the 32mm curling tong and the 28mm Waver, which allows for all kinds of curls and waves. Each attachment is made with ionic ceramic, protecting your hair from heat damage.

ColourPop Cosmetics x Disney’s ​​True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault

Purchase starting at $10

ColourPop Cosmetics x Disney’s ​​True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault Courtesy

The cosmetics line teamed with the media company to create a variety of lipsticks to celebrate iconic Disney Princesses and Heroines, such as Pocahontas, Aurora, Belle, Tiana, Moana and more. Each shade is formulated to emulate each character. The full vault is now available for purchase at $69.

Venn Skincare Collagen Intensive Phyto-Retinol Resurfacing Mask

Purchase for $120 at Vennskincare.com

Venn Skincare Collagen Intensive Phyto-Retinol Resurfacing Mask Courtesy

The scientifically formulated mask will enhance the skin’s radiance and improve overall appearance, cleaning the surface of dead, dull and damaged cells. Its ingredients include fruit enzymes, xylitol and 17 amino acids that work together to gently exfoliate and resurface skin.

Pacifica Beauty Activist Volume Mascara

Purchase for $16 at Pacificabeauty.com

Pacifica Beauty Activist Volume Mascara Courtesy

Inspired by the brand’s mission to support an inclusive culture, the mascara uses 96 percent naturally derived ingredients and is packaged in a glass bottle for less plastic waste. Pacifica gives back to women’s and LGBTQ-focused shelters and supports voting rights and donating to animal-focused causes.

Nudestix Nudies Matte Lux Blush

Purchase for $34 at Nudestix.com

Nudestix Nudies Matte Lux Blush Courtesy

Adding to their already bestselling line of blushes, the company is launching a buttery-soft cream-to-powder color stick, complete with the brand’s dual-ended blending brush. Made in Korea and formulated with vegan-powered antioxidants from Vitamin E, the product will be available in five shades.

Beautyblender Dream

Purchase for $20 at Beautyblender.com and Sephora

Beautyblender Dream Courtesy

Made with the same exclusive material as the bestselling original Beautyblender makeup sponge, the limited-edition lavender sponge is a nod to the power of following your own dreams, inspired by the brand’s own chief executive officer Rea Ann Silva who created the product.

