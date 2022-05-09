Beauty brands are expanding their offerings this month with product launches in makeup, skin care, hair care and more.

It seems plenty of products have been introduced in time for summer, with a new wave foam from Bumble and bumble for perfect, textured beach hair and a facial moisturizer with SPF from Florence by Mills.

Pat McGrath has launched her first skin-focused product called Divine Skin, which is meant to enhance the effects of one’s skin care routine, and Fresh Beauty dropped another facial mist in its bestselling rose formula.

A number of collaborations are offering limited-edition collections, such as Sally Hansen partnering with the hit ‘90s television show “Friends” and ColourPop teaming with Lucasfilm once more to create a makeup line inspired by the iconic 1977 movie “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Here, WWD rounds up some of the best new beauty products to try out in May 2022. Read on for more.

You May Also Like

Pat McGrath Divine Skin Rose 001 The Essence

Purchase for $86 at Patmcgrath.com

Pat McGrath Divine Skin Rose 001 The Essence Courtesy

The first skin-focused launch from the famed makeup artist’s beauty brand is made from sweet almond oil, squalane and centifolia rose petal extract, among others, and is meant to enhance your skin care routine.

No7 Pure Retinol 1% Night Concentrate

Purchase for $36.99 at Walgreens

No7 Pure Retinol 1% Night Concentrate Courtesy

This formula aims to support cell turnover to reveal smoother, firmer and more radiant skin, while visibly reducing deep and stubborn wrinkles.

Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner

Purchase for $42 at Dermstore.com or Bloomingdales and SpaceNK

Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner Courtesy

This new toner is supposed to reset your skin with ingredients such as glycerin, aloe vera, jojoba oil, rice extract, sunflower sprout, zinc and more.

Tower 28 SOS Intensive Rescue Serum

Purchase for $34 at Tower28beauty.com or Sephora

Tower 28 SOS Intensive Rescue Serum Courtesy

Another hypochlorous acid product is joining the beauty brand’s bestselling line with the serum’s lightweight, water-based and pH-balancing created to reduce redness and irritation.

Avene Advanced Correcting Serum

Purchase for $78 at Aveneusa.com

Avene Advanced Correcting Serum Courtesy

This three-in-one serum aims to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hydrating and plumping the skin to strengthen the skin barrier.

Saie Hydrabeam Concealer

Purchase for $26 at Saiehello.com or Sephora

Saie Hydrabeam Concealer Courtesy

The clean beauty brand’s latest addition is a whipped-gel hydrating concealer intended to brighten and blur without creasing. It is also available in nine different shades.

Sally Hansen x ‘Friends’ Miracle Gel Collection

Purchase individually for $9.99 at Ulta Beauty

Sally Hansen x “Friends” Miracle Gel Collection Courtesy

The popular nail polish brand partnered with the famed ‘90s sitcom to create a limited-edition Miracle Gel collection, with 10 shades inspired by memorable moments from the show such as “Pivot” and “He’s Her Lobster.”

Olay Body Fearless Artist Series

Purchase for $8 at Target

Olay Body Fearless Artist Series Courtesy

The Fearless Artist Series is part of the brand’s commitment to elevate the stories of women of color in art and science while also increasing the representation of products designed for women of color. It is formulated with their vitamin B3 complex and available in three body washes.

Amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment

Purchase for $28 at Loveamika.com or Sephora

Amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment Courtesy

The no-rinse treatment claims to intensely moisturize strands and is made from hyaluronic acid, bio-fermented coconut water and sea buckthorn.

Florence by Mills Sunny Skies Facial Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Purchase for $24 at Florencebymills.com or Ulta Beauty

Florence by Mills Sunny Skies Facial Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Courtesy

The reef-safe, mineral SPF is a lightweight, non-greasy formula featuring vitamin E. It claims to protect from both UVA/UVB rays and dry to a smooth finish.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner

Purchase for $28 at Soldejaneiro.com or sephora.com

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner Courtesy

With rich Brazilian ingredients such as babuçu oil, Brazil nut oil and cupuaću butter, the conditioner aims to detangle your hair and is clinically proven to fight frizz, repair split ends and protect against heat damage.

Fresh Beauty Rose Instant Hydration Mist

Purchase for $24 at sephora.com or Ulta Beauty

Fresh Beauty Rose Instant Hydration Mist Courtesy

The mist is supposed to reduce the look of pores while also softening for dewy, supple skin. Its ingredients include damask rose extract and rosewater.

ColourPop’s 1977 ‘Star Wars’-inspired Collection

Purchase starting from $9 at Colourpop.com or Ulta Beauty

ColourPop’s 1977 “Star Wars”-inspired Collection Courtesy

The makeup brand and Lucasfilm have teamed once more to create a collection inspired by the 1977 movie “Star Wars IV: A New Hope,” with an eye shadow palette, lipstick, lip gloss, eyeliner and jelly shadow.

Bumble and bumble Surf Wave Foam

Purchase for $29 at Bumbleandbumble.com

Bumble and Bumble Surf Wave Foam Courtesy

This whipped foam will help style your hair into beachy waves with texture, with ingredients such as sea salt, aloe leaf juice, kelp extract and more.

Olehenriksen Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Face Primer

Purchase for $40 at Olehenriksen.com or Sephora

Olehenriksen Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Face Primer Courtesy

The makeup primer claims to brighten your skin and ensure longer makeup wear, with ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E and banana-powder inspired pigments.

Milk Makeup Hydro Ungrip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

Purchase for $36 at Milkmakeup.com or Sephora

Milk Makeup Hydro Ungrip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm Courtesy

The formula combines blue agave extract, the ingredient from the brand’s TikTok-viral Hydro Grip Primer, with sunflower and soybean oils to make a no-residue and mostly natural makeup remover, melting away any stubborn makeup.

Check this article for further updates on new beauty launches this May.

READ MORE HERE:

The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in April 2022

The New Brands Available at Ulta Beauty in 2022 So Far