Beauty brands are expanding their offerings this month with product launches in makeup, skin care, hair care and more.
It seems plenty of products have been introduced in time for summer, with a new wave foam from Bumble and bumble for perfect, textured beach hair and a facial moisturizer with SPF from Florence by Mills.
Pat McGrath has launched her first skin-focused product called Divine Skin, which is meant to enhance the effects of one’s skin care routine, and Fresh Beauty dropped another facial mist in its bestselling rose formula.
A number of collaborations are offering limited-edition collections, such as Sally Hansen partnering with the hit ‘90s television show “Friends” and ColourPop teaming with Lucasfilm once more to create a makeup line inspired by the iconic 1977 movie “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
Here, WWD rounds up some of the best new beauty products to try out in May 2022. Read on for more.
You May Also Like
Pat McGrath Divine Skin Rose 001 The Essence
Purchase for $86 at Patmcgrath.com
The first skin-focused launch from the famed makeup artist’s beauty brand is made from sweet almond oil, squalane and centifolia rose petal extract, among others, and is meant to enhance your skin care routine.
No7 Pure Retinol 1% Night Concentrate
Purchase for $36.99 at Walgreens
This formula aims to support cell turnover to reveal smoother, firmer and more radiant skin, while visibly reducing deep and stubborn wrinkles.
Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner
Purchase for $42 at Dermstore.com or Bloomingdales and SpaceNK
This new toner is supposed to reset your skin with ingredients such as glycerin, aloe vera, jojoba oil, rice extract, sunflower sprout, zinc and more.
Tower 28 SOS Intensive Rescue Serum
Purchase for $34 at Tower28beauty.com or Sephora
Another hypochlorous acid product is joining the beauty brand’s bestselling line with the serum’s lightweight, water-based and pH-balancing created to reduce redness and irritation.
Avene Advanced Correcting Serum
Purchase for $78 at Aveneusa.com
This three-in-one serum aims to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hydrating and plumping the skin to strengthen the skin barrier.
Saie Hydrabeam Concealer
Purchase for $26 at Saiehello.com or Sephora
The clean beauty brand’s latest addition is a whipped-gel hydrating concealer intended to brighten and blur without creasing. It is also available in nine different shades.
Sally Hansen x ‘Friends’ Miracle Gel Collection
Purchase individually for $9.99 at Ulta Beauty
The popular nail polish brand partnered with the famed ‘90s sitcom to create a limited-edition Miracle Gel collection, with 10 shades inspired by memorable moments from the show such as “Pivot” and “He’s Her Lobster.”
Olay Body Fearless Artist Series
Purchase for $8 at Target
The Fearless Artist Series is part of the brand’s commitment to elevate the stories of women of color in art and science while also increasing the representation of products designed for women of color. It is formulated with their vitamin B3 complex and available in three body washes.
Amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment
Purchase for $28 at Loveamika.com or Sephora
The no-rinse treatment claims to intensely moisturize strands and is made from hyaluronic acid, bio-fermented coconut water and sea buckthorn.
Florence by Mills Sunny Skies Facial Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Purchase for $24 at Florencebymills.com or Ulta Beauty
The reef-safe, mineral SPF is a lightweight, non-greasy formula featuring vitamin E. It claims to protect from both UVA/UVB rays and dry to a smooth finish.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner
Purchase for $28 at Soldejaneiro.com or sephora.com
With rich Brazilian ingredients such as babuçu oil, Brazil nut oil and cupuaću butter, the conditioner aims to detangle your hair and is clinically proven to fight frizz, repair split ends and protect against heat damage.
Fresh Beauty Rose Instant Hydration Mist
Purchase for $24 at sephora.com or Ulta Beauty
The mist is supposed to reduce the look of pores while also softening for dewy, supple skin. Its ingredients include damask rose extract and rosewater.
ColourPop’s 1977 ‘Star Wars’-inspired Collection
Purchase starting from $9 at Colourpop.com or Ulta Beauty
The makeup brand and Lucasfilm have teamed once more to create a collection inspired by the 1977 movie “Star Wars IV: A New Hope,” with an eye shadow palette, lipstick, lip gloss, eyeliner and jelly shadow.
Bumble and bumble Surf Wave Foam
Purchase for $29 at Bumbleandbumble.com
This whipped foam will help style your hair into beachy waves with texture, with ingredients such as sea salt, aloe leaf juice, kelp extract and more.
Olehenriksen Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Face Primer
Purchase for $40 at Olehenriksen.com or Sephora
The makeup primer claims to brighten your skin and ensure longer makeup wear, with ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E and banana-powder inspired pigments.
Milk Makeup Hydro Ungrip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
Purchase for $36 at Milkmakeup.com or Sephora
The formula combines blue agave extract, the ingredient from the brand’s TikTok-viral Hydro Grip Primer, with sunflower and soybean oils to make a no-residue and mostly natural makeup remover, melting away any stubborn makeup.
Check this article for further updates on new beauty launches this May.
READ MORE HERE:
The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at the 2022 Met Gala
The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in April 2022