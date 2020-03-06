By  on March 6, 2020

Coronavirus panic seems to be good for at least one thing: sales of wellness products.

On Manhattan’s Upper West Side this week, CVS, Duane Reade and Bed, Bath and Beyond stores looked ransacked. A visit to a Harmon Face Values store on upper Broadway the night of March 4 revealed bare shelves where Tylenol, Emergin-C and Zicam had once laid. The store had run out of Lysol sprays and Clorox wipes over the weekend, an employee said.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers