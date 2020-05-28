Coty Inc. has appointed KKR executive Gordon von Bretten chief transformation officer.

The appointment comes as Coty and KKR navigate the possibility of KKR buying a majority stake in a handful of Coty’s professional brands, including Wella and OPI, and at the same time as Coty struggles with declining sales prompted by the coronavirus crisis, and continues the years-long effort to turn around its consumer division, which houses Cover Girl and other mass-market brands.

At KKR, von Bretten has spent five years as an operating partner with KKR Capstone, the in-house operating team of KKR, where he focused on corporate carve-out and value creation across the KKR portfolio. He has also worked with turnaround expert AlixPartners and A.T. Kearney, where he focused on restructuring and performance improvement.

