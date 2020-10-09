The CEW annual Achiever Awards lunch has a very serious mission indeed — to recognize the industry’s top talent and inspire others to follow in their footsteps — but the mood is always one of pure celebration. Over the years, honorees have included beauty’s leading women — and, memorably, one man: In 2014, Leonard A. Lauder became the first man ever to win the award. Even in times of pandemic, the celebration must go on! This year’s event will be held virtually on Oct. 21 to 22 as part of the Women’s Leadership Awards. In the meantime, here’s a look back at memorable moments from year’s past.

cosmetics industry WWDBeautyInc
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus