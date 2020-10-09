The ‘Big Four’ fashion weeks have passed; color, comfort and creativity have conjoined in the virtual-physical combo of runway shows, but the question remains: What will people really want to wear this spring? ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Some say sweatpants aren’t forever. Others admit the coziness they supply will have a stubborn staying power. Some expect quarantine-crazy citizens starved for public displays of fashion will spring for playful looks that stray from everything they’ve been wearing to the couch.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Regardless, the runway may be nominal evidence of what’s to come for consumers’ closets, according to Roberto Ramos, chief executive officer and design strategist for Ideatelier, a creative studio for lifestyle brands.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “There is still disconnect between the post-lockdown creative hunger of the runway designer and the authentic consumer needs and preferences focused on design pragmatism,” he said. “Until we’re out of the pandemic woods, and many will argue, for a much longer new normal, there will be less of a need for formal clothes we still saw on the runway.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ At the link in bio, WWD explores historical trends and patterns worth exploring to get a better sense of what direction fashion might take next.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @tararielle