The Federal Trade Commission is filing a suit to block Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s proposed $1.37 billion acquisition of Harry’s Inc., saying the deal would eliminate “one of the most important competitive forces in the shaving industry.”

The FTC issued a statement on Monday saying it had authorized staff of the Bureau of Competition to file a suit that would enjoin the deal pending a trial.

