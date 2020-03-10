San Francisco-based e-tailer Grove Collaborative espousing “natural” and “clean” household and consumer packaged goods products is stepping up its fight on plastics.

In its new commitment, the $1 billion-valuated Grove Collaborative and its clean beauty subplatform Roven, are vowing to go 100-percent plastic-free by 2025. To do so, the company is instating a plastic “tax” on its owned and third-party brands, which include Mrs. Meyer’s products, Method and Seventh Generation.