Kith, Malin + Goetz Reunite for Second Collection

Kith and Malin + Goetz are continuing their partnership with a new collection.

The streetwear label and skin care brand, respectively, are teaming up for their second collection of skin care and home products, called Rogue. The collection offers a fragrance, bar soap, hand and body wash, body lotion and candle, each created with a signature scent developed between the two brands.

“It’s always front of mind for me when working with partners on how we can dimensionalize our brand and add to the full lifestyle scope we offer to people,” said Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, in a statement. “It’s been an incredible process developing these scents and apothecary goods with Malin + Goetz as I believe they are truly the best in class for this category. We are telling a story through this collection, one that people can really live with and infuse into their daily lives.”

Both brands worked together to create the Rogue scent for the collection, which is made up of notes such as beetroot, pink pepper, clove, saffron, violet leaves, cypriol oil and leather, among others. The Rogue collection is meant to be a “sensory experiment of what the color represents,” according to the two brands, and is meant to evoke the feeling of a warmly lit room decorated with modern art and leather furnishings.

Kith and Malin + Goetz previously teamed in 2019 on Vapor, a collection that offered hand and body wash, body lotion, a fragrance, a candle, shampoo and conditioner.

The Kith for Malin + Goetz Rogue collection is available now on Kith’s website and shops. Products range in price from $16 to $95.