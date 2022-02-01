Many heritage and indie beauty brands are launching new products in February 2022 across skin care, hair care and makeup.

Several brands are leaning into sustainability this month, launching refillable products or products housed in recycled packaging. Dove, for instance, is continuing its mission of eliminating plastic use by launching its Dove Body Wash Reusable Bottle + Concentrate Refills, which come in a recyclable aluminum or plastic bottle. Fenty Beauty has also launched a refillable lipstick.

Kylie Cosmetics is continuing its themed collections with the launch of its Valentine’s Day collection, which includes a new 12-pan eye shadow palette with an array of hues and textures. Tom Ford Beauty is also releasing a new makeup collection, called Bitter Peach.

In hair care, indie brands Crown Affair has launched a new leave-in conditioner and Hairstory has launched a Hair Oil, its first product in four years.

Here, WWD rounds up 20 new beauty products to try out in February 2022. Scroll on for more.

You May Also Like

Alpyn Beauty Bearberry & Vitamin C Glow Serum

Purchase for $59 at Alpynbeauty.com and Sephora

Alpyn Beauty Bearberry & Vitamin C Glow Serum Courtesy

Alpyn Beauty’s new serum is said to brighten and hydrate the skin with ingredients like vitamin C, bearberry root and a plant-based squalene.

Beautyblender Beam Shadeshifter Makeup Sponge

Purchase for $20 at Beautyblender.com

Beautyblender Beam Shadeshifter Makeup Sponge Courtesy

Beautyblender’s latest makeup sponge is made with a heat-activated technology that makes it transform from a soft orange color to a bright yellow when it’s soaked in water.

Crown Affair Leave-in Conditioner

Purchase for $48 at Crownaffair.com

Crown Affair Leave-in Conditioner Courtesy

Hair care brand Crown Affair has launched a leave-in conditioner this month, which is a hybrid hydrating treatment and styling cream.

Ctzn Cosmetics Code Red Collection

Purchase for $28 at Ctzncosmetics.com

Ctzn Cosmetics Code Red Collection Courtesy

After going viral last year for its inclusive range of nude lipsticks, Ctzn Cosmetics is bringing that ethos to its first collection of red lipstick with a range of six shades that are made with shea butter and raspberry extract to hydrate the lips.

Dove Body Wash Reusable Bottle + Concentrate Refills

Purchase for $14.99 at Target

Dove Body Wash Reusable Bottle + Concentrate Refill Courtesy

Dove is continuing its mission to eliminate plastic waste with the launch of a reusable and refillable body wash. The body wash’s bottle comes in a reusable, 100 percent recycled plastic or a recyclable aluminum that can be refilled repeatedly.

EltaMD UV Stick Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+

Purchase for $33 at Eltamd.com

EltaMD UV Stick Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+ Courtesy

EltaMD is debuting its first stick sunscreen this month that’s meant to offer easy application. The product is a physical sunscreen and formulated with 22 percent zinc oxide.

Fenty Beauty Refillable Lipstick

Purchase for $20 at Fentybeauty.com and Sephora

Fenty Beauty Refillable Lipstick Courtesy

Fenty Beauty is introducing a semi-matte refillable lipstick in seven neutral and three red shades. The lipstick case retails for $12, while the refills retail for $20.

Freck Beauty Lashrocket Liner With Lash Enhancing Peptides

Purchase for $24 at Freckbeauty.com

Freck Beauty Lashrocket Liner With Lash Enhancing Peptides Courtesy

Known for its best-selling freckle pens, Freck Beauty is introducing a multitasking eye liner that comes in a jet black color and also provides the lashes with a serum that’s said to promote fuller and longer lashes.

Hairstory Hair Oil

Purchase for $28 at Hairstory.com

Hairstory Hair Oil Courtesy

Hairstory has launched its first product in four years: a Hair Oil that’s meant to treat dry, damaged or stressed hair. The product is made with jojoba, argan and evening primrose oils and is refillable.

Herbivore Nova Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum

Purchase for $64 at Herbivore.com

Herbivore Nova Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum Courtesy

Herbivore’s new serum is made with vitamin C, turmeric, bearberry arbutin and chebula fruit to give the skin a glow and long-term brightening results.

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection Pressed Powder Palette

Purchase for $30 on Kyliecosmetics.com

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection Pressed Powder Palette Courtesy

As part of Kylie Cosmetics’ new Valentine’s Day collection, the brand is releasing a 12-shade eye shadow palette with matte, shimmery and metallic options in an array of colors. The colors are set in heart-shaped pans and the palette comes with a heart-shaped mirror.

Lime Crime Soft Touch Lipstick

Purchase for $15 at Limecrime.com

Lime Crime Soft Touch Lipstick Courtesy

Lime Crime is expanding its collection with a new range of full coverage matte lipstick that comes in shades like pink, brown, berry, red and fuchsia.

Milk Makeup Bionic Glow

Purchase for $34 at Milkmakeup.com or Sephora

Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Courtesy

A new addition to the brand’s Bionic line, Milk Makeup’s Bionic Glow is a liquid highlighter made with hyaluronic acid, mushroom extract and vegan collagen that hydrates and smooths the skin while providing a glow. The product comes in two shades.

Neutrogena Scalp Therapy Anti-Dandruff

Purchase for $11.99 at Walmart

Neutrogena Scalp Therapy Shampoo Courtesy

Neutrogena has launched a new scalp therapy line of shampoos that are said to address flakiness, irritation, redness and itchiness. The line offers four products: daily control, extra strength, build-up control and itchy scalp.

Omorovicza Cushioning Day Cream

Purchase for $238 at Omorovicza.com

Omorovicza Cushioning Day Cream Courtesy

This daily moisturizer is said to plump the skin and prevent damage triggered by stress-induced cortisol and environmental aggressors.

Pai Skincare Resurrection Girl

Purchase for $49 at Paiskincare.com

Pai Skincare Resurrection Girl Courtesy

Pai Skincare’s new mask is made from resurrection plant, blue tansy oil and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin.

René Furterer Style Blowout Balm

Purchase for $24 at Renefurtererusa.com

René Furterer Blowout Balm Courtesy

This blowout balm is formulated with jojoba extract, vitamin B5 and B3 to repair and nourish the hair while reducing blow-dry time.

Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream

Purchase for $49 at Shiseido.com or Sephora

Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream Courtesy

Shiseido’s new moisturizer is made with hyaluronic acid and ginseng root extract to provide deep hydration and soothe the skin.

Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eye Color Quad Belle de Pêche

Purchase for $89 at Tomford.com

Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eye Color Quad Belle de Pêche Courtesy

From Tom Ford’s new Bitter Peach collection, the new eye color quad contains four warm eye shadow shades in earthy tones. The product is also infused with a Bitter Peach scent that’s made with peach, blood orange oil and cardamom oil.

Vacation Lip Desserts

Purchase for $5 on Vacation.inc

Vacation Lip Dessert Courtesy

The nostalgia-based sunscreen brand Vacation is expanding into lip care this month with five SPF 30 lip balms that come in scents strawberry jello salad, bananas foster, pineapple upside-down cake, bombe Alaska and cake.

READ MORE HERE:

The 15 Best Floral Perfumes of 2022

The 10 Best Contour Sticks According to Makeup Artists

The 20 Best Lipsticks That Look and Feel Amazing