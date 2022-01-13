January 2022 is seeing an influx of new beauty products across makeup and skin care.

Several celebrity-founded brands are expanding their assortment this month, including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, which is adding a new shade of its bestselling Gloss Bomb product, and Selena Gomez’s Rare beauty, which added a new bronzer stick to its assortment.

Major skin care brands are also releasing hybrid products this month. Supergoop is adding to its collection of sunscreen products with its Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Oil, which combines an oil with an SPF product. Lawless Beauty is also launching its second skin care-oriented product this month: a lip plumping overnight mask.

Additionally this month, beauty brands are expanding into new categories. Chanel is making its first foray into clean beauty with the launch of its No. 1 line of skin care and makeup products and skin care brand Tula is launching its first products in the body care category.

Here, WWD rounds up 17 new beauty products to try out in January 2022. Read on for more.

You May Also Like

Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream

Purchase for $119 at Caudalie.com and Sephora

Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream Courtesy

Caudalie has revamped its Premier Cru line this month with new formulas meant to combat signs of aging and with sustainable and refillable packaging. The line’s moisturizer is made with hyaluronic acid, viniferine and natural sugars to reduce wrinkles and plump the skin.

Chanel No. 1 Red Camellia Revitalizing Serum

Purchase for $120 at Chanel.com

Chanel No. 1 Red Camellia Revitalizing Serum Courtesy

Part of the brand’s new No. 1 clean beauty collection, this serum is made with Chanel’s hero ingredient, the camellia flower, to address fine lines and wrinkles. The serum is also said to reduce the appearance of pores and improve skin elasticity.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

Purchase for $44 at Charlottetilbury.com and Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation Courtesy

Expanding on the brand’s popular complexion products, the new Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation is medium coverage and is made with hyaluronic acid, rose complex, coconut extract and other ingredients that are packed with skin care benefits.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Neck & Décolleté Cream

Purchase for $255 at Drsturm.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Neck & Décoletté Cream Courtesy

An extension of the brand’s Super Anti-Aging collection, this cream is infused with ceramides and nourishing ingredients like shea butter, marula oil and mango seed to hydrate and smooth the skin.

Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial

Purchase for $50 at Elemis.com and Ulta Beauty

Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial Courtesy

This overnight sleep mask is blended with camu camu, cocoa butter and banana flower extract to replenish the skin’s moisture and leave it glowing.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

Purchase for $24 at Fentybeauty.com and Sephora

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Courtesy

The newest shade of Fenty Beauty’s bestselling lip product is a clear gloss with a gold shimmer that creates a noticeable shine. The product is made with ginger root oil, shea butter and a capsicum fruit extract to plump and hydrate the lips.

Honest Beauty Calm + Renew Melting Eye Balm

Purchase for $27.99 at Honest.com

Honest Beauty Calm + Renew Melting Eye Balm Jonathan Davis

Honest Beauty’s new eye balm is made with shea butter, argan oil and aloe to help nourish and hydrate the area around the eyes and improve the appearance of fine lines.

Ilia Beauty Lip Wrap Reviving Balm

Purchase for $28 at Iliabeauty.com

Ilia Beauty Lip Wrap Reviving Balm Courtesy

The Ilia Beauty Lip Wrap Reviving Balm is made with sea succulent, hyaluronic acid, prickly pear oil and ceramides to hydrate, plump and smooth the lip’s texture.

Item Beauty Screen Break Blue Light + Anti-Pollution Protection Mist

Purchase for $20 at Itembeauty and Sephora

Item Beauty Screen Break Blue Light + Anti-Pollution Protection Mist Courtesy

TikTok influencer Addison Rae’s beauty line is launching a new mist this month, which is said to protect against blue light and pollution with a blend of Ashwagandha root, dandelion oil and niacinamide.

Kylie Skin Clarifying Exfoliating Toner

Purchase for $28 at Kylieskin.com

Kylie Skin Clarifying Exfoliating Toner Courtesy

Kylie Jenner’s skin care brand is releasing a Clarifying Exfoliating Toner blended with salicylic acid that is meant to minimize the appearance of pores and exfoliate the skin.

Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Overnight Lip-Plumping Mask

Purchase for $21 at Lawlessbeauty.com and Sephora

Lawless Beauty Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Overnight Mask Courtesy

The latest product from Lawless Beauty’s Forget the Filler franchise, the Overnight Lip-Plumping Mask contains a clinically tested ingredient called Maxi Lip that’s said to increase the lip’s collagen and volume while also hydrating.

Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer

Purchase for $48 at Olehenriksen.com and Sephora

Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer Courtesy

Ole Henriksen released its first product under the Strength category this month: the Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer. The product is made with vegan peptides, ceramides and collagen to improve hydration and boost the skin’s elasticity.

Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick

Purchase for $23 at Rarebeauty.com and Sephora

Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick Courtesy

Selena Gomez’s makeup brand is expanding with a new bronzer stick, which is made with a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia and white water lily to offer a smooth and hydrating application.

Shani Darden Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum

Purchase for $88 at Shanidarden.com or Sephora

Shani Darden Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum Courtesy

Celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden is expanding her line with a new Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum, which contains 9 percent lactic acid to boost the skin’s radiance. The product also contains aloe vera concentrate and green and white tea extracts to nourish and brighten the skin.

Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream

Purchase for $42 at Summerfridays.com and Sephora

Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream Courtesy

Summer Fridays’ new eye cream is blended with caffeine and vitamins C and E to firm, de-puff and hydrate the under-eye area.

Supergoop Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Oil

Purchase for $46 at Supergoop.com and Sephora

Supergoop Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Oil Courtesy

This hybrid face oil and sunscreen is blended with ceramides, squalene, hyaluronic acid and rice germ extract to hydrate the skin in the dry and colder months while also providing protection from the sun.

Tula Take Care + Polish Revitalize & Cleanse Body Exfoliator

Purchase for $34 at Tula.com or Ulta Beauty

Tula Take Care + Polish Revitalize & Cleanse Body Exfoliator Courtesy

Coming off its recent P&G acquisition, skin care brand Tula has released its first body product this month: the Take Care + Polish Revitalize & Cleanse Body Exfoliator. The body scrub is infused with probiotic extracts, lemon peel, hibiscus flower acid and an AHA blend gently cleans the skin and leaves it glowing.

READ MORE HERE:

The 20 Best Bronzers for Every Skin Tone

13 Lip Masks to Combat Dry, Chapped Lips

The 14 Best Magnetic Lashes of 2022