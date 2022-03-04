Several heritage and indie beauty brands are releasing new products in March 2022 across skin care, hair care and makeup.

The month is seeing a lengthy list of new skin care launches from brands such as Chanel, Boscia, Shiseido, Tatcha, Dr. Jart+ and others with innovative products that protect and hydrate the skin. Tan Luxe, for one, is debuting a category expansion into facial skin care with The Crème, a moisturizer that’s said to create a gradual sun-kissed glow over time.

There will also be several makeup innovations debuting this month. For example, MAC Cosmetics has revealed its MAC Stack Mascaras, which were in development for over two years. The mascara, which comes in a Mega and Micro option, is said to allow users to stack layers of the product without clumping in order to create volume and length.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the best new beauty products to try out in March 2022. Read on for more.

Boscia Plant Stem Cell and Ceramide Barrier Defense Moisturizer

Purchase for $42 at Boscia.com or at Ulta Beauty

Boscia Plant Stem Cell and Ceramide Barrier Defense Moisturizer Courtesy

This moisturizer is made with several stem cell extracts, ceramides and alpha lipoic acid to reduce fine lines while strengthening the skin’s lipid barrier to prevent moisture loss and boost elasticity.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + AHA/BHA With Salicylic Acid Shampoo

Purchase for $42 at Briogeo.com or at Sephora

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + AHA/BHA With Salicylic Acid Shampoo Courtesy

This shampoo contains three percent salicylic acid, lactic acid and charcoal to gently eliminate scalp flaking and irritation while also cleaning the hair.

Byredo 18 Colour Palette Flora Kalahari

Purchase for $96 at Byredo.com

Byredo 18 Colour Palette Flora Kalahari Courtesy

Byredo’s limited-edition eye shadow palette is inspired by the desert with earthy shades in matte and shimmery hues.

Chanel Sublimage L’Essence Foundamentale Yeux

Purchase for $320 at Chanel.com

Chanel Sublimage L’Essence Foundamentale Yeux Courtesy

Chanel’s new eye serum is made with a unique vanilla extract found in Madagascar that’s said to help smooth out wrinkles. The product is also meant to reduce the appearance of dark circles and brighten the area.

Clé de Peau Radiant Cream Foundation

Purchase for $130 at Cledepeaubeaute.com or at Nordstrom

Clé de Peau Radiant Cream Foundation Courtesy

Clé de Peau is reformulating its Radiant Cream Foundation to feature a Light-Empowering Enhancer, which is an optical technology that is said to maximize the expression of light on the skin. The foundation comes in 31 shades.

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Glow Serum

Purchase for $34 at Danessamyricksbeauty.com or at Sephora

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Glow Serum Courtesy

As part of the brand’s makeup-skin care hybrid Yummy Collection, the new Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Glow Serum comes in two shades and is made with kiwi, dragon fruit, fig and passionfruit extracts to protect, hydrate and brighten the skin.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Serum Mask

Purchase for $9 at Drjart.com or at Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Calming Serum Mask Courtesy

This sheet mask is made with a high concentration of centella asiatica serum, which is meant to soothe redness and strengthen sensitive skin.

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Eye Serum 2.0

Purchase for $106 at Elizabetharden.com

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Serum 2.0 Courtesy

This eye serum is made with antiaging ingredients like vitamin E, peony petal extract, jasmine extract and others to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles.

Fur Ingrown Eliminator Serum

Purchase for $36 at Furyou.com or at Ulta Beauty

Fur Ingrown Eliminator Serum Courtesy

Fur’s new ingrown hair serum is blended with willow bark extract, lactic acid, lavender oil and aloe to penetrate pores, clear oil buildup and soothe irritated skin.

Jane Iredale PurePressed Bare Mineral Foundation

Purchase for $57 for the compact or $46 for a refill at Janeiredale.com

Jane Iredale PurePressed Bare Mineral Foundation Courtesy

Jane Iredale has relaunched its best-selling mineral foundation in a new refillable packaging. The formula is created with pine bark, pomegranate and sea mineral extracts to nourish the skin while adding coverage.

Kat Burki Rosehip Hyaluron Lip Treatment

Purchase for $44 at Katburki.com

Kat Burki Rosehip Hyaluron Lip Treatment Courtesy

Kat Burki’s new lip treatment is made with botanical-based hyaluronic acid, cold-pressed rose hip seed oil, vitamin C and other ingredients that are said to heal cracked and dry lips.

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Shine Lacquer

Purchase for $18 at Kyliecosmetics.com

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Shine Lacquer Courtesy

Available in six shades, this lip product offers the high-pigment color of a lipstick with the shine of a lip gloss.

Lancôme Idôle Liner

Purchase for $22 at Lancome-usa.com or at Sephora

Lancôme Idôle Liner Courtesy

Lancôme’s new waterproof eyeliner has a 0.1 mm felt tip that offers a more precise application process.

Lime Crime Holographic Face & Eye Stickers

Purchase for $14 at Limecrime.com

Lime Crime Holographic Face & Eye Stickers Courtesy

Lime Crime has released a set of holographic face and eye stickers in shapes like lightning bolts, stars and hearts. The launch also includes eyeliner stickers that can be placed on the lash line or above the crease.

MAC Stack Mega Mascara

Purchase for $28 at Maccosmetics.com

MAC Stack Mega Mascara Courtesy

MAC’s new mascara, which comes in Mega and Micro options, is said to allow users to stack layers of mascara without clumping to customize volume and lash length.

Madison Reed Pura Color Therapy Hair Mask

Purchase for $22 at Madison-reed.com

Madison Reed Pura Color Therapy Hair Mask Courtesy

Madison Reed’s new launch is a color-less hair mask that is said to deeply condition and make any hair color look more vibrant.

Nexxus Ultralight Smooth Frizz Defy Cream Serum

Purchase for $14.99 at Target or at CVS

Nexxus Ultralight Smooth Frizz Defy Cream Serum Courtesy

This hair treatment contains almond protein and jasmine flower to help smooth and reduce frizz.

Olive & June High Tea Collection

Purchase as a set for $85 at Oliveandjune.com

Olive & June’s High Tea Collection Courtesy

Olive & June’s new spring collection is inspired by high tea. The collection includes six bright nail polish colors, five press-on designs and tools for at-home manicures.

Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant Spray

Purchase for $9.99 at Schmidts.com or at CVS

Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant Spray Courtesy

Schmidt’s is releasing its first spray-format deodorant in three scents: Lavender & Sage, Rose & Vanilla and Clean Powder.

Secret Weightless Dry Spray

Purchase for $6.47 at Walmart

Secret Weightless Dry Spray Courtesy

Secret’s new deodorant spray comes in a new packaging that is said to offer more precise application, as well as a new fast-acting formula. The product comes in four scents: Wild Rose, Waterlily, White Peach and Vanilla.

Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 42

Purchase for $35 at Shiseido.com or at Sephora

Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 42 Courtesy

This sunscreen, which doubles as a face primer, is made with hyaluronic acid, spirulina energy essence and a combination of skin care and sun care beneficial ingredients to protect the skin.

Sigma Beauty Spectrum Color-Correcting Duos

Purchase for $30 at Sigmabeauty.com

Sigma Beauty Spectrum Color-Correcting Duos Courtesy

Coming in three blendable shades, these duos are meant to be mixed to match any skin tone and layer under concealer or foundation for added coverage.

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream

Purchase for $45 at Soldejaneiro.com or at Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream Courtesy

This body cream has a floral scent created with Brazilian jasmine and pink dragon fruit. The product is formulated with plant-based collagen, squalene and cacay oil to hydrate the skin.

Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Serum

Purchase for $44 at Summerfridays.com or at Sephora

Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Serum Courtesy

Summer Fridays’ new serum has a jelly-like consistency that is said to absorb quickly into the skin. The product is formulated with squalene, glycerin, colloidal oatmeal, chamomile and aloe.

Tan-Luxe The Crème

Purchase for $49 at Tan-luxe.com or at Sephora or Ulta Beauty

Tan-Luxe The Crème Courtesy

Tan-Luxe is expanding into facial skin care with its new moisturizer. The product is blended with squalene, rice bran extract and birch bark extract to maintain hydration and to create a sun-kissed glow.

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen

Purchase for $60 at Tatcha.com or at Sephora

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen Courtesy

Tatcha’s new sunscreen is made with 10 percent zinc oxide, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and silk extract to protect and hydrate the skin.

The Inkey List Mandelic Acid Treatment

Purchase for $9.99 at Theinkeylist.com or at Sephora

The Inkey List Mandelic Acid Treatment Courtesy

This treatment contains 10 percent mandelic acid — an alpha hydroxy acid — and retinol to help reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation and post-acne marks. It’s meant to be used before serums and moisturizers.

