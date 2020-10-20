MILAN — Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s No. 21 advanced contemporary label is entering the world of beauty and healthy food with a new retail project.

On Nov. 4, the Milan-based brand will inaugurate its first Garage Ventuno pop-up store at Osaka department store Hankyu Umeda. Named after No. 21’s showroom and event space in Milan, the Garage Ventuno temporary shop was designed by architect Hannes Peer, who reproduced the same black facade defining the No. 21 flagship in Tokyo’s luxury Omotesando district. The unit will carry a range of accessible products, crafted with sustainable practices and materials and showing the brand’s signature nude and black hues.

Along with a selection of bags and reusable bottles developed in collaboration with Italian company 24Bottles, the opening of the temporary shop will mark the debut of No. 21’s first beauty line, created in collaboration with Japanese celebrity makeup artist Ayako. It includes two ranges, named The Nude Collection and The Black Collection, both featuring a selection of lipsticks, eyeshadows, eyeliners, nail polishes, as well as face masks.

“I immediately had a good synergy with Ayako. She understood right off what I had in mind,” Dell’Acqua said. “I loved the way she translated No. 21 mainstays into cosmetics, focusing on black and nude nuances.”

For this new traveling retail project, the designer also teamed up with Mayumi Nishimura, Madonna’s former personal chef and macrobiotics coach, who created a range of vegan energy bars.

The Garage Ventuno temporary store in Osaka will be open until mid-February.