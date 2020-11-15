The nostalgic, sugary smell of an ice cream parlor has been captured and bottled by West Coast’s Salt & Straw. The popular ice cream eatery unveils a unisex fragrance called Whiff of Waffle Cone this month.

It’s a collaboration with perfumery Imaginary Authors, a fellow Portland, Ore.-based company. Tyler Malek, head ice cream maker and part owner of Salt & Straw (with cousin Kim Malek), and Imaginary Authors founder Josh Meyer are behind the creation.

Whiff of Waffle Cone combines notes of vanilla, heavy cream and salted caramel, as well as amyris (an essential oil), orgeat (a sweet syrup made from almonds) and Saigon cinnamon. Costing $28 for a 14-ml. bottle and $65 for a 50-ml. version, the perfume is available in-store now at Salt & Straw and online at saltandstraw.com. There’s also a candle version, priced at $30.

“The fragrance is a natural extension of their respective missions to create products that tell a story or evoke a memory, sense of place or joyful emotion,” said Salt & Straw in a statement.

You May Also Like

Storytelling is a major element of all Imaginary Authors releases, which are inspired by literature — though fictional releases imagined by Meyer. The perfumer creates a scent, then dreams up a literary world and author to match the fragrance. He uses hand-poured soy wax for candles, and all products are vegan and free of parabens and phthalates.

For Salt & Straw, the release marks the establishment’s first beauty-related launch, as the company looks to expand in 2021. The ice cream shop has attracted a devoted following over the years for their handmade, locally sourced flavors. Located in Oregon (where it was founded in 2011), Washington and California, the shop plans to open two locations in Miami early next year.