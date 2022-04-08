Scotch Porter Closes $11 Million Series B Round

Grooming brand Scotch Porter on Friday announced the closing of its $11 million Series B funding round.

Pendulum, the investment and advisory platform focused on businesses and brands owned by entrepreneurs of color, assumed the role of new lead investor in this round that Scotch Porter founder and chief executive officer Calvin Quallis said will be put toward scaling operations and expanding the product offering. The brand declined to disclose the additional participants in the round.

“We are excited to partner with Calvin and the Scotch Porter team to support the company through its next phase of growth,” said Pendulum managing director Ron Mackey in a statement. “With its differentiated product offering and broad distribution, Scotch Porter is well-positioned for continued expansion in the men’s personal care market.”

Launched in 2015, Scotch Porter offers beard and hair, skin, fragrance and wellness products including supplements that launched in 2021.

Scotch Porter’s journey is deeply rooted in Quallis’ experiences in hair, grooming and wellness. He left his corporate job to open a barber shop and develop products from his home to better serve his customers’ needs.

He has said in the past that textured hair and health and wellness will be the next frontier for men’s personal care and a big opportunity.

Its previous round, which was led by venture capital fund Stage 1 Fund, closed in 2021 and was put toward building “a stronger foundation and to support our expansion efforts,” Quallis said. He added that the company launched new product innovations in beard, hair and wellness supplements with the funding, and expanded retail distribution to more than 5,000 doors in the U.S.

In addition, the brand has built a philanthropic arm focused on recidivism, education, job training and entrepreneurship, as well as giving back to communities in the U.S.

We recognize that we are in the midst of an exciting shift within the men’s grooming and personal care space.” Quallis said.

He believes that men are increasingly becoming more style-conscious and discerning, “and this year, Scotch Porter is even more committed to driving solutions tailored to this market through our hair collection,” he added.

Quallis also revealed that Scotch Porter achieved retail sales growth of 96 percent year-over-year in 2021. This year, it launched the Scotch Porter Hair Collection at as many as 600 Target locations in the U.S. as part of the retailer’s commitment to the men’s textured hair market.

“We are also looking forward to expanding our distribution channels online and offline through deepening our partnerships with Target, Walmart and CVS and continuing to increase our retail footprint,” Quallis added. “It is our focus to boost consumers’ accessibility to clean, affordable, nontoxic products that are important to 360-degree wellness.”