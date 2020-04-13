Sephora is ending its Play subscription box this month with plans to come out with several other alternatives at different price points.

The new offering launches April 28 with a set of “Sephora Favorites,” a spokeswoman for the retailer said. Referred to as the “Luxe” set, the grouping includes deluxe samples from La Mer, Guerlain, Armani Beauty, Sulwhasoo, Kerastase and Victor & Rolf for $25. It will be sold on sephora.com.

Sephora also plans to debut lower-priced sets, including the “Hello” category, which will give shoppers five samples for $10, and “Pop” option, which will have six exclusive and new products for $15.

Sephora launched Play in 2015. The $10 beauty box provided buyers with a range of samples surrounding a theme, like skin care or essentials. It followed the debut of other popular beauty sampling services, like Birchbox and Ipsy, which debuted in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

For Sephora, the move from Play to shoppable sets come as consumers shift to shopping online during the coronavirus pandemic. While beauty e-commerce sales are up since stores closed, retailers are not expected to be able to make up for the loss of in-store sales online.

Sephora stores in the U.S. have closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, and the business has laid off some part-time and seasonal employees, and asked some workers to take pay cuts. Ulta Beauty furloughed some store and salon workers, too, as have many other non-beauty retailers.

