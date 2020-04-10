While some are taking a grassroots approach to beauty, whipping up concoctions in the privacy of their own homes during the crisis, there’s a high-tech faction, too. Such folk aren’t taking out their mixing bowls, avocado and honey to whisk together a mask the old-fashion way. Rather, they are turning to machines that create made-to-measure beauty products and fragrances.

Here’s a selection of some recent gizmos coming out of Europe.

Duolab

Duolab is a machine that makes personalized, preservative-free skin care using a range of capsules and a diagnostic tool. It’s from a L’Occitane Group start-up.

HyLab

With HyLab, by Romy, people can choose their base and encapsulated active ingredients — with the help of an app — to make more than 1,000 different skin-care combinations.

Scent Creator

Scent Creator is a speedy app-connected device allowing people to concoct their own perfumes. It’s from the bespoke beauty brand Noustique, born from a joint venture between Puig and BSH Hausgeräte GmbH.

BeautyMix

BeautyMix is a blender coming with recipes to create natural face-care products, hygiene products, hair care and makeup.