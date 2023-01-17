Inside Space NK’s Upsized Westfield London Store

LONDON — Bigger space.

British beauty retailer Space NK has upsized its Westfield London store in White City, making it the brand’s biggest retail destination.

The 25,000-square-foot store opened its doors on Monday.

“The store represents the physical evolution of Space NK: a more customer centric, welcoming environment with more brands, more choice, more exclusives all there to be touched and tried together with our expert staff. With more stores to come from our business in 2023, we are proud to continue to innovate, with our customer at the heart of everything we do,” said Andy Lightfoot, chief executive of Space NK.

The Westfield store features a play table for customers to test different products; two treatment rooms offering facials; expert pods for customers to sit down with a staff member to learn more about a beauty brand or product; a dedicated fragrance area; and a space for customers to refill their Space NK Hand & Body empties, as well as recycle their used beauty packaging.

“The opening of Space NK’s largest store in its portfolio at Westfield London is testament to our continued investment in our spaces. Health, beauty and wellness is a rapidly growing sector at our London centers and the beauty destination’s new flagship store signals the strength and appeal of the brand’s unique luxury offer and customer experience,” said Kate Orwin, leading director U.K. at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

On Monday, Sephora announced that its first U.K. store will open in March at Westfields White City shopping center — marking a return to the British market, which they’ve been absent from since 2005.

“The timing has been a question of really finding the right way to enter the market and when we purchased Feelunique just over a year ago now, that was the perfect time to be able to come back in,” Sarah Boyd, the new managing director of Sephora U.K., told WWD.