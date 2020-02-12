Unilever-owned Suave is next to receive Peta’s “cruelty-free” certification, joining Dove, Simple, St. Ives, Love Beauty and Planet and others in the company’s mix that earned the status in the last 18 months.

Forgoing animal testing earned Suave placement on Peta’s “Beauty Without Bunnies” list of certified brands. Parent company Unilever is one of just five companies to be listed by Peta as a company “working for regulatory change.” According to the company, a Suave product is sold every 14 seconds.