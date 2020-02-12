By  on February 12, 2020

Unilever-owned Suave is next to receive Peta’s “cruelty-free” certification, joining Dove, Simple, St. Ives, Love Beauty and Planet and others in the company’s mix that earned the status in the last 18 months.

Forgoing animal testing earned Suave placement on Peta’s “Beauty Without Bunnies” list of certified brands. Parent company Unilever is one of just five companies to be listed by Peta as a company “working for regulatory change.” According to the company, a Suave product is sold every 14 seconds.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers