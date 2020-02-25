By  on February 25, 2020

Dollar-store staple brands of yore such as V05, Rave, White Rain and LA Looks may have a second lease on life thanks to a new owner.

Tengram Capital Partners announced yesterday that it is to acquire High Ridge Brands Co., owner of the above skin and hair brands as well as Zest, Coast and Zero Frizz and oral-care brand Dr. Fresh. The acquisition is subject to bankruptcy court approval. James Daniels, High Ridge’s former president and chief executive officer, is to return to that role once the deal is final.

