March 4, 2020

Tommy Bahama is entering into the wellness arena.

The Oxford Industries-owned brand has partnered with Boomer Naturals, a health and wellness company, on a co-branded collection of wellness products under the Tommy Bahama + Boomer Naturals collection name. The collection features CB5, a plant-based alternative to CBD that is a proprietary blend of natural ingredients containing no CBD or THC. It is believed to reduce pain and inflammation, lessen anxiety and improve sleep and skin conditions.

