Acne Patch Brand Fazit Embraces #Acnepositivity Movement

“We’re showing the real side of acne,” said Nina LaBruna, founder of Fazit.

The beauty brand, launched in January, has been building a community on TikTok, spreading a message of #acnepositivity while showcasing its line of acne patches.

Gaining millions of views on the platform, the videos are “gory, closeups of eruptions” — unfiltered imagery of what it means to deal with zits. Viewers, feeling more comfortable showcasing their acne struggles, are baring their makeup-free faces and sharing the before and after experience of using the patches, which Fazit proudly reposts.

“Beauty takes such a large chunk of the market share on social media,” LaBruna went on. “Every time I open my phone, I’m seeing a new celebrity launch of a skin care line. Or it’s promoting ways to achieve effortless dewy skin or there’s some new tutorial on how to achieve minimalist makeup looks. There are even videos promoting injections and fillers. All these videos are really fun….There’s nothing wrong with that. But there’s an imbalance in the messaging right now, especially behind brands that are promoting these products. And it’s not really speaking to their consumer in such a realistic and honest way, especially people who struggle with acne.”

Amid the boom of hydrocolloid acne patches in the market, LaBruna saw an opportunity in large, multi-shaped patches — standing out from competitors who offered small, circular options (worn between six to 12 hours, they absorb excess fluid, oil, pus). Competitively priced at $11.99 for a 10-pack, made for cheeks, the nose, chin and forehead (there’s also a 10-pack of nose pore patches), the pieces are vegan, cruelty-free, and the packaging is free of plastic. Made by a medical supply producer outside Hong Kong, the brand is available online direct-to-consumer, on Amazon and Verishop.

“Our messaging has been well received,” she said. “TikTok has been a great facilitator for drawing traction and making sales happen and convert.”

A look at Fazit’s “Zit Zapper.”

LaBruna — who’s also behind LaBruna Skincare — is looking to democratize beauty and change the narrative in the social media space, “especially since the space is catered towards the younger Gen Z audience who cares more about things like transparency and genuineness and authentic messaging,” she added. “Acne brands are kind of saying, ‘Oh, the products will fix your skin and give you a perfect appearance.’ But you know what that’s doing? It’s telling people, their customer who struggles with acne, that their skin is not OK the way it is.”

While providing a protective seal away from external debris or irritants, and gentler than the nose patches of the past, the use of hydrocolloid has been a disruptor in the acne market, said LaBruna, but she has plans to expand: “We eventually want to create a dermal patch brand that not only offers acne products, but all sorts of pharmaceutical product needs at an accessible price point.”

She noted the link between beauty and mental health.

“We’d love to get more involved with mental health organizations and make Fazit a place where people could go and not only buy a product that’s going to help them treat whatever concern they’re dealing with, but find a community in a place where they can feel comfortable, accepted and celebrated for whatever they’re dealing with.”