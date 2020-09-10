After 15 years of product development, Sisley Paris is launching Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-Age La Cure.

The intensive treatment is the 12th product in the current Sisleÿa range, which specifically targets aging. La Cure — as in “the cure” for aging — is a four-week intensive treatment program. Each week employs a different treatment meant to target specific aspects of the aging process. The brand recommends using the full four-week treatment twice a year.

President Philippe d’Ornano said the product employs a formula of active botanicals, like ginkgo biloba and peony extract, that aim to restart the cell cycle and renew the skin. Asked about the long product development timeline, D’Ornano said the product formulation is complex and required extensive research, and that the brand was committed to launching the product only when it felt it was ready.

For Sisley, launching La Cure amid the coronavirus pandemic required a shift in strategy, according to U.S. president Jim Maki. Typically, the brand would conduct in-person facials, but it is now moving toward a more digital approach.

“We’ve been doing just so much digital with our customers in the stores and our e-commerce. They’ve actually been doing even digital facials with customers, taking them through the product and then explaining where La Cure would go into it,” Maki said.

Maki also noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down in-store shopping, foot traffic is slowly increasing. The brand has increased sampling and digital experiences for consumers, including facials and masterclasses.

La Cure is expected to do $12 million in sales its first year, according to industry sources.

The new treatment retails for $1,200 and is available on Sisley.com and will be available at retailers including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and select Bloomingdale’s locations starting Sept. 10.

