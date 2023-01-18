Augustinus Bader Partners With Lanserhof on First London Treatment Center

LONDON — A match made in beauty and wellness.

Augustinus Bader has partnered with the Lanserhof at the Arts Club for its first brick-and-mortar destination on Dover Street in central London.

The Skin Lab by Augustinus Bader will feature treatments for the face and the body using equipment such as Visia Skin Analysis, radio frequency, micro-abrasion and LED lights to brighten and tighten.

“It has been a constant request from our community to open some treatment centers. It is a natural step for the brand and doing so in conjunction with the Lanserhof — whom we share the same philosophies regarding health and longevity, it felt like the perfect partnership,” Charles Rosier, chief executive officer and cofounder of Augustinus Bader, told WWD.

The brand has simultaneously launched another physical destination at The Webster in New York.

Treatments at The Skin Lab start from 120 pounds and go up to 475. Augustinus Bader

“They are two of the strongest cities for ‘our community’ and therefore feel like the natural geographical pillars of the brand,” explained Rosier, about why the brand decided to open in the two cities.

Treatments at The Skin Lab start from 120 pounds and go up to 475 pounds. A year-round membership to the treatment center costs 4,900 pounds, which includes 12 BaderGlow treatments and 12 Visia Analyses.

In spring, Augustinus Bader will be expanding its offerings across product, retail and spa, following the funding round of $25 million in November by Antoine Arnault and Natalia Vodianova.

Other investors in the brand include Diageo chairman Javier Ferrán, photographer Mert Alas, General Atlantic and Impala, sources revealed to WWD.

The brand launched in 2018, when Rosier, who worked in finance, was introduced to Dr. Bader, an expert in stem cell research and wound healing.

The brand took off quickly and tripled sales to $70 million by 2020, during the depths of the global COVID-19 pandemic.