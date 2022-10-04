Augustinus Bader Unveils Pop-up at The Grove in L.A.

Augustinus Bader is unveiling its first stand-alone pop-up shop, a 250-square-foot space at The Grove in Los Angeles, California.

Open until Oct. 29, the brand showcases its range of products while offering complimentary skin consultations with beauty professionals.

“We are thrilled to open the brand’s first conceptual pop-up in North America for four weeks in October,” Charles Rosier, cofounder and chief executive officer of Augustinus Bader, said in a statement. He launched the brand with professor and biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader in March 2018.

“It’s a true L.A. destination takeover with a modern introduction to our premium skin care and luxury wellness regimens,” Rosier continued.

The pop up is a collaboration with Nordstrom, a retailer partner for the brand. Open all week at The Glass Box — 189 The Grove Drive — guests can expect meet and greets with brand ambassadors, the likes of facial masseur Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine, makeup artist Nikki DeRoest and hairstylist Glen Coco.

Utilizing stem cell research and its proprietary TFC8 technology, Augustinus Bader garnered buzz for its moisturizers — The Cream and Rich Cream — before expanding its skin care offering and introducing hair and lash products. It’s among beauty’s fastest-growing companies, with annual sales tripling to $70 million in 2020.