Australian-based skin care brand Ultraceuticals is expanding to the U.S.

The launch was initially set for early 2020 but was pushed back due to the health crisis — until now.

“The U.S. market was really interesting strategically to us for many reasons,” said Karen Wilkin-Donachie, chief executive officer. “It’s very attractive size-wise. It’s also very competitive. To some degree now, the space is crowded with a lot of choice. But where we saw opportunity was the gap in very few brands, if any, serving the professional skin channels with a strong focus in commitment.”

Ultraceuticals, founded in 1998 by cosmetic physician Geoffrey Heber, partners with medical spas, beauty spas and salons to reach consumers. In the U.S., Ultraceuticals’ products will be sold through professional retail channels, as well as direct-to-consumer at Utraceuticals.com, where online revenue will be shared with those partners.

To date, Ultraceuticals has signed on three U.S. distributors and expects to have four more by June. The brand anticipates being present in about 150 U.S. locations nationwide by the end of 2021 with approximately $8 million in retail sales.

Since the impact of COVID-19 hit, Ultraceuticals has pivoted to focus on hosting weekly online webinars — both professional and educational — and has seen growth as a result.

“We’ve been doing more than we ever thought we could virtually,” Wilkin-Donachie said. “When we do a virtual consultation versus a guest going online to buy a product themselves, the sale is more than double. It reinforces why we feel the aesthetician is so fundamentally important in the relationship with the consumer.

“In some markets we’re in double digit [growth] through this new way of working, virtually, with our partners and consumers,” she added.

Dr. Heber, alongside a team of Australian chemists, creates cruelty-free, clinically proven skin care, using “patented delivery systems” and ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin C and alpha hydroxy acids. The brand will launch in the U.S. with a line of over 30 products; prices range from $31 to $117.