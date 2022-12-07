The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Breakthrough Brand of the Year

Sunscreen has been one of the hottest categories in beauty over the last few years, and leading the pack is dermatologist brand EltaMD Skin Care. Here, the 2022 Beauty Inc Breakthrough Brand of the Year.

Breakthrough Brand of the Year

EltaMD SkinCare

In a year in which sun care exploded, EltaMD shone the brightest of all. Its UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 was reportedly the bestselling prestige skin care product in the U.S. thanks to a formula that doesn’t exacerbate acne-prone skin and is infused with good-for-skin ingredients like niacinamide. Its popularity helped fuel awareness for Elta’s full array of sunscreens, particularly on TikTok, where it’s become a fave of Hailey Bieber and some top-performing dermatologists on the platform. Sales have followed suit. The Colgate-Palmolive-owned brand, which is sold primarily through dermatologists’ offices, spas and on Amazon, has used the momentum to expand beyond its core range of sun care, as with the new Skin Recover Night Mask that uses chronobiology technology to support the skin’s circadian rhythm. Still, sun care remains its core, and executives expect significant growth to increase as they continue to build awareness around the importance of protecting skin — a message that is shining bright with Gen Z and beyond.