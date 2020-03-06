By  on March 6, 2020

Kith and Estée Lauder are gearing up for round two of their collaborative effort, launching on March 7 at Kith stores and online and at Selfridges London. The first collaboration, which debuted exactly one year ago and sold out almost immediately, consisted of co-branded skin-care products bearing Estée Lauder’s branding from 1946. The second partnership launches in celebration of International Women’s Day with four products at $195, including the Pure Color Envy Lipstick in “Kith Red.” Kith x Estée Lauder Collection products come in custom packaging inspired by Estée Lauder’s original packaging and then in translucent plexi cases that double as a clutch and feature the Kith monogram pattern. The partners are also hosting launch events on March 7 and 8 at Kith Soho in New York City and Selfridges, with custom spaces to offer makeup experiences and product customization for customers who buy the collection. Customers can choose one of 12 shades of lipstick and one of five shades of powder.

