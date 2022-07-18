Makeup Guru Bobbi Brown Named Chief Creative Adviser at Augustinus Bader

Victoria Beckham is known to be a super fan of cult skin care brand Augustinus Bader, but not as big as makeup guru Bobbi Brown.

Brown, best known for her eponymous makeup line that is now owned by The Estée Lauder Cos., is such a big fan that Augustinus Bader has appointed her chief creative adviser, a new role.

“Like everything that I’ve always been involved with, things just happen organically and authentically,” Brown, who went on from her namesake beauty brand to found clean makeup and skin care line Jones Road, told WWD of the partnership. “It started because I have a very, very close relationship to their CFO David Nass, who was my chief financial officer all the years that I was at Bobbi. And basically, he’s kind of the guy that taught me everything I need to know about business.

“He went over to work with Bader and I first never heard of it, then of course he sent me the Rich Cream, and I was like, ‘what is this?’ And I started using it and I was like, ‘oh, my gosh, I can get anything gifted to me and I was like this is the greatest thing.’ I saw an instant difference the first time I used it and I became a super fan,” she added. “It was the first time that I can remember that something made a difference in our skin and it was during the pandemic I was introduced over a Zoom to Charles [Rosier, cofounder and chief executive officer of Augustinus Bader] and honestly it’s the language that I talk.”

She began posting about the brand and talking about it in interviews, as well as offering Rosier advice and he later approached her about making their relationship more official.

“All of this was very informal and now it’s just the next chapter. We just wanted to formalize this friendship and mutual respect in business,” said Rosier. “She has a lot of experience in the industry and a lot of respect from people in the industry, and we are a new company, and we always welcome the energy of people that truly and organically cross our paths and say ‘OK, how can we do more?”

As chief creative adviser, Brown will continue her personal and professional support for Augustinus Bader by working in close collaboration on creative and product ideation, educational programs, promotional activations, marquee events, and more.

“I have such a vast experience both for product development, packaging, being the chief creative officer of my old brand and understanding marketing, so I understand the old world and I really understand the new world, which is how Jones Road has grown, so I see such potential for this brand beyond what they’re doing. And honestly, they’re killing it already, and they’ve only scratched the surface,” Brown added.

As for if there could be a collaboration between Augustinus Bader and Jones Road, Brown said “never say never.”

“I could definitely see something in the future and I know people are probably going to ask, well Jones Road has skin care and Bader has skin care, and I’m like yes but I see them working together. I’ve organically used my beloved formula, which is the rich cream, and I use it on my skin under the Jones Road because I like over moisture, sometimes I like a little bit of oil. So I do see them working very well together.”