LONDON — Brand Agency, the owner of nail and color cosmetics brand Ciaté London, is branching into skin care with new label SkinProud. It has launched exclusively on Asos with nine day-to-night products.

“We decided to go ahead with the launch because everything was ready to go live and Asos’ business hasn’t been impacted on the beauty side. We knew it would be very visible because everyone is online and super-engaged,” said Charlotte Knight, chief executive officer and founder of Ciaté London.

SkinProud was born out of Knight’s desire to launch a range that encouraged people to embrace their imperfections and provide Gen Z and young Millennials with a targeted skin-care line.

“It’s simplistic, accessible and approachable because sometimes skin care can be frightening when you don’t understand the scientific marketing information being put forward,” she said.

The range is labeled with user-friendly icons, such as a sun for morning products and a moon for nighttime products. They are color-coded and price-friendly. Prices start from 7.95 pounds for Everything Balm, and go as high as 14.95 pounds for Sleep Hero, the brand’s overnight sleep mask.

Other products in the line include a Vitamin C serum, an everyday gel moisturizer, an exfoliating tonic and a gel eye cream.

SkinProud also falls into the clean beauty category, much like Ciaté. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and packaged in 100 percent recyclable plastic with FSC-certified cardboard. For Knight, “transparency is everything in makeup and skin care.”

The brand did a soft launch with Asos last week and has already received positive feedback. The Sorbet Skin Everyday Jelly Moisturizer is already leading the way in sales and Sleep Hero is a close second, she said.

“We’ve had such a longstanding relationship with Asos over many years, their consumer is our target market and they’ve been having an amazing performance with skin care. We thought it would be a good place to start as a soft launch,” Knight said.

“They’re really good at sharing data with us to understand who is actually buying our products, and that data is absolutely vital for us at this early stage.”