“We set out to create a brand and products that would speak to and be effective for everyone, regardless of age or identity,” said Ali Grace Marquart, founder of clean and gender-neutral skin-care brand Cyan, which launches today. “I don’t think our desire to share is limited to the gender with which we identify, and these are products that are intended to be shared.”

Marquart is releasing two products – the $48 Atlantic Serum and $52 Pacific Moisturizer, made with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramides. Using pharmacopeia-grade ingredients, both natural and synthetic, products are non-toxic and produced in FDA-certified labs in small batches.