Courteney Cox Partners With Dermalogica

“I’ll take over from here,” said Courteney Cox, appearing in a lab coat as she surprised a room of college students.

She was inside Dermalogica’s headquarters near Los Angeles. The audience had been watching a fellow apprentice get her face washed. Cox was tasked with taking over the job.

“Luckily, it went really well,” the actress said afterward. “The people didn’t mind and didn’t boo me. They clapped, and it went well. And the girl, she seemed to like my technique.”

Cox used the Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, a product she exfoliates with daily herself.

“Let’s put it this way, her face is extra clean,” she added.

Cox is partnering with Dermalogica — the skin care brand founded in 1986. Launched by Jane and Raymond Wurwand, it’s owned by Unilever.

Courteney Cox Courtesy of Dermalogica

“I get sent a lot of products, and I don’t like to attach my name to anything unless I believe in it,” she said of the collaboration.

She’s also a fan of the Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 and Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum. “They’re tried and true,” she said.

Cox has history with Dermalogica — products can be seen in the bathroom of Monica Geller, her character on “Friends.”

“I’ve been knowing about Dermalogica forever,” she said.

“We’ve realized from postings and from other things that she’s a real fan,” said Aurelian Lis, chief executive officer of Dermalogica.

And Cox, he added, brings fun to skin care with her comedic ways: “Courtney has a humor to her that makes that partnership possible…Those two things together, she seemed like a really good partner for this. We really want to highlight expertise. Working with Courtney to highlight the expertise is, for us, an interesting way.”

Cox has garnered fans online with her humor, with 13 million followers on Instagram and 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

“I like showing the silly side of myself,” she said of her videos. “I want to, in my own way, show my passion for the products.”