Customized skin-care business Atolla has closed a $2.5 million seed round led by Lyra Growth Partners.

Atolla is a direct-to-consumer offering that has patented the process it uses to analyze shoppers’ skin to create customized serums that change as skin changes. The company uses a feedback loop that helps to adjust skin-care regimens over time with monthly skin analyses done via mobile phone. The serums cost $45.

Atolla has seen an uptick in customers during the coronavirus pandemic, when many retailers have been forced to close their doors. For the last six months, the brand has “5x’ed monthly revenue,” according to cofounder Ranella Hirsch.

Industry sources said that the brand is on track to do more than $2 million in sales for 2020.

Lyra Growth Partners was founded by Charles Chang, the founder of plant-based protein brand Vega, which was sold to Whitewave Foods in 2015 for $550 million. The firm is also invested in men’s personal-care brand Huron and aromatherapy business Vitruvi.

