Direct-to-consumer skin-care business Atolla has received a patent for the process it uses in order to analyze shoppers’ skin and then create customized serums.

Unlike other similar technology, Atolla’s systems include a feedback loop that helps adjust skin-care regimens over time with continued skin analysis. The offering is via mobile phone, where consumers go through a 10-minute at-home skin test. Then, Atolla’s algorithm works to determine which ingredients should go into a given customer’s serum — skin health is the ultimate goal.