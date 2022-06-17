Dior Beauty Taps Kate Moss, Sienna Miller’s Favorite Skincare Expert

LONDON — Dior Beauty has a new global skin care expert.

The British aesthetician Teresa Tarmey is joining the beauty arm of the French luxury house, where she will be working closely with the skin care team. She’ll be consulting on editorial, digital and influencer projects locally, and internationally.

“Being asked to globally represent Dior skin care is my biggest achievement so far. I have long admired the house’s heritage, and look forward to exploring this partnership on an international level,” said Tarmey.

“I love that Dior have their own manufacturing facilities for skin care and I have been blown away by their in-house scientists, research and innovation. I am so grateful and honored to start this new journey in my career,” she added.

The Yorkshire-born celebrity facialist opened her first treatment room in 2007 at the Fitness First gym in London’s Shepherd’s Bush.

Catering to the local clientele allowed Tarmey to set up business from her home in north London, which led to projects with brands such as Chanel and Heliocare.

You May Also Like

She has since launched clinics in Belgravia and Notting Hill, home to some of London’s most affluent residents. She has also had a residency at the Four Seasons in the Maldives.

Her treatments start from 129 pounds and her clients include royals, beauty editors and celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Julianne Moore, Naomie Harris and Poppy Delevingne.

Tarmey is known for combining cutting-edge technology with an holistic approach that Dior is eager to expand upon.

The technologie she uses at her clinic include LED light therapy; clear skin laser; clear lift laser; iPIXEL laser; IPL; radio frequency, and fractional radio frequency

She also has her own line of skin care products that are stocked on Net-a-porter. She recently teamed with The Berkeley Hotel in Knightsbridge to offer laser, microneedling and fractional radio frequency treatments.

Tarmey’s hire is part of Dior Beauty’s strategy to double down on skin care.

In April the company tapped the influencer and aesthetician Sean Garrette as its U.S. skin care expert. Previously, the celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech held the role from 2020 to 2021.

At the start of the year, brand ambassador Yara Shahidi joined longtime Dior Beauty veteran Natalie Portman in the Forever Foundation campaign.