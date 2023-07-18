EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Barbara Sturm Debuts at The Maybourne Beverly Hills Spa

The Maybourne Beverly Hills has partnered with Dr. Barbara Sturm.

The hotel spa is debuting treatments from the German doctor, an aesthetics expert who has a background in orthopedics and anti-inflammatory research.

Available starting Tuesday, there are three Dr. Sturm facials: The Maybourne Sturmglow, the Clarifying Facial and the Super Anti-Aging Facial.

“Los Angeles is the most advanced beauty and wellness city in the world and a place where new ideas are born, tried and adopted, especially in beauty, health and wellness,” Sturm said in a statement. She opened her stand-alone Los Angeles boutique and spa in West Hollywood in 2020. “I have wonderful clients in L.A. and California; our new home at The Spa at The Maybourne Beverly Hills is such a stunning and sophisticated hotel destination for Sturm, and this exciting partnership gives us the opportunity to share the Sturmglow philosophy with even more of our L.A. clientele.”

The Maybourne Sturmglow, Dr. Sturm’s go-to treatment for guests heading to special events, promises to boost and strengthen the skin barrier function (60 minutes, $245). The Clarifying Facial is suitable for acne-prone and oily skin. It helps smooth and refine skin texture, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (60 minutes, $245). And the Super Anti-Aging Facial is for mature, “dull and stressed” skin. It helps repair damaged skin, while resculpting and giving definition to the face (75 minutes, $350).

To celebrate the launch, mini Dr. Barbara Sturm serums and creams will be available in room for guests of the hotel.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills is the first North American property from Maybourne Hotel Group, which owns Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley in London, as well as The Maybourne Riviera in France.