Drybar’s chief executive officer, John Heffner, has a new gig as the chairman and ceo of skin-care brand Summer Fridays, WWD has learned.

Heffner has helmed Drybar since 2013, and stayed on after the company sold the products side of the business to Helen of Troy for $225 million. At Drybar, he oversaw a period of expansion, including the opening of many Drybar salons and the growth of the product line, which is now sold at Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

He starts at Summer Fridays on June 1.

Summer Fridays is the fast-growing skin-care brand launched by influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland with one product, Jet Lag Mask, $48, in early 2018. Since then, the brand has expanded into a small selection of masks and other skin-care products, including Super Amino Gel Cleanser, $38, and Lip Butter Balm, $22.

Summer Fridays raised its first outside capital from Prelude Growth Partners in August. The business was expected to do $20 million in retail sales for 2019, according to industry sources.

