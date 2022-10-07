Essano Deepens U.S. Footprint With Visible Repair Range

Essano, the natural skin care brand from New Zealand, is targeting a new demographic stateside.

Meant for women older than 50, the brand’s Visible Repair range will be launching in Rite Aid with three stock keeping units, including a facial serum, a day cream and a night cream, each priced at $24.99.

The line was born out of white space in the market for Gen X consumers.

“We know that women notice differences in their skin as they go through perimenopausal and menopausal stages of their lives,” said Katarina Scrimshaw, senior marketing manager and brand lead for Essano. “There wasn’t a lot speaking to that age group, and we know from research that women at that stage of life really struggle with confidence levels. There’s nothing really speaking to them from a product standpoint.”

She said the brand aims to be “pro-aging,” as opposed to “launching an antiaging skin care. It’s about being your best within your skin and having the confidence to go forward and be amazing women, so we launched a campaign about aging fearlessly.”

Essano is certified organic and vows to have either entirely reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025. The company first came to the U.S. two years ago, and is now available in more than 5,500 doors nationally. “Our retail partners are coming on board for this journey to deliver consumers more naturally formulated products,” said Anthony Gadsdon, cofounder and president of Essano. “It’s great to see the natural skin care category evolve into mainstream skin care.”

With a robust brick-and-mortar footprint, Gadsdon’s also focusing more on digital. “We’re building our presence on digital now,” he said, “but it really is, first and foremost, a brick-and-mortar launch strategy.”

The company’s sales volume is at $36 million in retail sales. Roughly $2 million of that comes from the U.S., where it is available in CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid, among others, and Australia is its largest market. In New Zealand, Essano is the largest skin care brand, the company said.

“From a consumer perspective, there’s amazing success with the brand across Australasian markets, particularly our home territories Australia and New Zealand, and we’re looking toward where we can bring these products to additional consumers,” Scrimshaw said. “The U.S. market is the biggest natural skin care market in the world, so there’s lots of synergies in terms of consumer preferences.”