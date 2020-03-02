By  on March 2, 2020

Facialist to the stars Dr. Barbara Sturm is offering her services starting today for three months at women-only club The AllBright in Los Angeles, though you don’t have to be a member to book.

“I am opening a new Dr. Barbara Sturm Boutique and Spa in L.A. this summer,” Dr. Sturm shared in a statement to WWD. “My recent Beverly Hills-based pop-up during the run-up to the Oscars…was so oversubscribed we had to extend it to the week following the Oscars. So, I recognized the need to deliver the Sturm ‘glow’ to Los Angeles for an extended period before the boutique and spa launches.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers